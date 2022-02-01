Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (19) 17-0 190

2. Pickerington Cent. 15-1 159

3. Westerville S. 16-0 133

4. Kettering Fairmont 17-1 119

5. Gahanna Lincoln 15-2 96

6. Lakewood St. Edward 13-2 75

7. Cin. Elder 15-3 66

8. Sylvania Northview 15-1 61

9. Lyndhurst Brush 12-2 31

10. Pickerington N. 14-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (9) 11-3 177

(tie) Kettering Alter (9) 14-2 177

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 15-2 147

4. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 101

5. Cin. Woodward 12-3 94

6. Cols. Beechcroft 14-2 81

7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-3 61

8. Waverly 14-3 58

9. Akr. Buchtel 13-5 31

10.Cleves Taylor 15-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

DIVISION III

1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11) 16-0 164

2. Versailles (2) 16-1 149

3. Collins Western Reserve (3) 16-0 144

4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 13-2 117

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 101

6. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-1 98

7. Cin. Taft (1) 9-5 56

8. Cols. Africentric 13-5 51

9. Swanton 15-2 29

10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-7 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (15) 17-1 178

2. Antwerp 14-1 145

3. Tiffin Calvert (2) 17-0 134

4. Glouster Trimble (1) 14-0 128

5. New Madison Tri-Village 14-1 101

6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-1 98

7. Richmond Hts. (1) 13-4 62

8. Lucasville Valley 14-3 34

9. New Bremen 14-3 32

10. Berlin Hiland 13-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.

