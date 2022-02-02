Lady Lions ranked No. 12

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 19-0 164

2. Dublin Coffman 17-1 136

3. Reynoldsburg (2) 17-2 132

4. Akr. Hoban (1) 17-0 123

5. Cin. Princeton 17-3 102

6. Mason 17-2 87

7. Olmsted Falls 17-2 60

8. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 55

9. Pickerington Cent. 13-6 41

10. Centerville 11-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (12) 17-1 168

2. Shelby (1) 18-0 139

3. Kettering Alter (4) 17-1 138

4. Dresden Tri-Valley 18-1 134

5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 17-0 113

6. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 58

7. Alliance Marlington 15-2 56

8. Cols. Hartley 14-2 49

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17-2 43

10. Napoleon 15-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (12) 17-0 161

2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 16-0 141

3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 16-1 123

4. Arcanum (2) 17-1 116

5. Worthington Christian 13-2 80

6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 65

7. Sardinia Eastern 16-3 62

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 51

9. Cols. Africentric 14-4 29

10. Delphos Jefferson (1) 18-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (15) 19-0 177

2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 17-2 138

3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 126

4. Glouster Trimble 16-1 113

5. New Knoxville 17-2 103

6. Tree of Life 17-0 70

7. New Riegel 15-1 67

8. Waterford 14-3 53

9. Russia 15-4 36

10. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.

Eastern Brown No. 7 in Division III