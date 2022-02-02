Skinner paves way for Hillsboro girls wrestling

Hillsboro student-athlete Mia Skinner competed at an all ladies wrestling tournament Saturday at West Union High School and came home with a fourth place finish in her weight class.

Earlier this month, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced that it will be adding high school girls wrestling to the sanctioned sports list starting next year.

”This was great news to Mia who has been wrestling since she learned to walk,” Hillsboro Middle School Wrestling Coach Scott Eastes said. “She and thousands of other girls in Ohio who have been wrestling for years can compete for their schools in all girls competitions and be afforded an opportunity to compete for a girls state title.”

On Saturday at West Union, Skinner finished fourth in the 100-pound weight class. She finished 2-1 and was tied for first coming out of her pool, but was beaten on criteria by seven seconds of match time and bumped into the consolation finals. There she met a longtime rival from Taylor who was able to pull out the win.

“Mia wrestled tough all day and showed that she belongs in the conversation as one of the best 100-pound female wrestlers in the state today,” Eastes said. “I’m encouraged by her performance and look forward to watching her wrestle at the girls districts later this month in an effort to become Hillsboro’s first female state qualifier. I think her success this year will help tremendously with recruiting our first all girls team for the high school next year.”

There were several girls tournaments last weekend, each with well over 100 girls, according to Eastes.

”Skinner and thousands of girls across Ohio deserve to be recognized for paving the way for countless future young ladies who wish to pursue their dreams while competing for their respective high schools — just like the boys,” Eastes said.

Information for this story was provided by Scott Eastes.

Hillsboro’s Mia Skinner (right) is pictured at the winner’s podium last weekend at West Union High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Skinner-sports-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Mia Skinner (right) is pictured at the winner’s podium last weekend at West Union High School. Submitted photo

Takes fourth at all girls tournament