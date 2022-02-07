How girls AP poll teams fared

Here’s a look at how the girls team ranked in last week’s Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Poll fared:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (20-0) beat Lakota East 53-47.

2. Dublin Coffman (18-1) beat Olentangy 59-25.

3. Reynoldsburg (17-2) beat Gahanna Lincoln 73-54.

4. Akr. Hoban (19-0) beat St. Vincent-St. Mary Akron 61-53.

5. Cin. Princeton (14-3) beat Hamilton 67-17.

6. Mason (19-2) beat Hamilton 71-20, beat Sycamore 60-28.

7. Olmsted Falls (17-2) did not report.

8. Bellbrook (19-2) beat Northmont 81-36.

9. Pickerington Cent. (14-6) beat New Albany 53-38.

10. Centerville (15-5) beat Springboro 59-49, beat Wayne 51-37.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (17-1) lost to Watkins Memorial 40-27.

2. Shelby (20-0) beat Upper Sandusky 60-27, beat Clear Fork 49-28.

3. Kettering Alter (20-1) beat Bishop Fenwick 48-39, beat Summit Country Day 58-41, beat Mercy McAuley 51-33.

4. Dresden Tri-Valley (19-1) beat West Muskingum 41-34.

5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (17-1) beat Clay 53-16, lost to Springfield 55-53.

6. Thornville Sheridan (17-3) beat John Glenn 60-43, beat Morgan 69-27.

7. Alliance Marlington (16-2) beat Canton South 52-32.

8. Cols. Hartley (14-2) beat Bishop Ready 63-26.

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union (18-2) beat Amanda-Clearcreek 44-40.

10. Napoleon (16-3) beat Archbold 49-27.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (19-0) beat Lucasville Valley 44-31, beat Minford 54-31.

2. Apple Creek Waynedale (18-0) beat Rittman 63-9, beat West Holmes 42-29.

3. Cin. Purcell Marian (16-1) beat Mercy McAuley 68-38, beat Cin. Country Day 61-53.

4. Arcanum (19-2) lost to Maria Stein Marion Local 60-52, beat Newton Local 66-43, beat Carroll 53-39.

5. Worthington Christian (15-2) beat New Lexington 56-38, beat Wellington 55-26, beat

6. Cardington-Lincoln (15-2) did not report.

7. Sardinia Eastern (17-3) beat Lynchburg-Clay 64-38.

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-1) beat Pandora-Gilboa 69-23, beat Fort Loramie 37-28.

9. Cols. Africentric (14-4) did not report.

10. Delphos Jefferson (19-1) beat Lincolnview.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (20-1) beat Fairlawn 54-7, lost to Liberty Benton 37-28.

2. New Madison Tri-Village (19-2) beat Tecumseh 59-27, beat Fort Recovery 69-24.

3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (18-1) beat Bucyrus 89-18.

4. Glouster Trimble (16-2) lost to Waterford 59-37.

5. New Knoxville (18-2) beat Russia 47-39.

6. Tree of Life (18-1) beat Fredricktown 52-51.

7. New Riegel (16-3) beat St. Mary Central Catholic 61-20, beat Lakota 49-39.

8. Waterford (17-3) beat Glouster Trimble 59-37, beat Berne Union 42-30.

9. Russia (17-5) lost to New Knoxville 47-39, beat Versailes 63-30.

10. Sugar Grove Berne Union (12-4) beat Grove City Christian 60-12, lost to Waterford 42-30.

