Bliss, Surritt, Schneider qualify for district

The Hillsboro and McClain swimming teams traveled to Ohio University in Athens for their sectional meet Saturday where several team members advanced to the district

McClain’s Luke Bliss has the 15th fastest qualifying time in the 50-meter freestyle at 23.59. Bliss will also be competing in the 100-meter freestyle. He has the 21st fastest qualifying time at 53.58.

Hillsboro team captain Charlie Schneider advanced to district competition in the 50-meter freestyle. He has the 27th fastest qualifying time of 30 entries in the district at 24.72.

During the year Schneider has broke both personal and school records.

McClain’s Andrew Surritt qualified for the district in the 500-meter freestyle. He has the 22nd fastest qualifying time at 6:00.37.

The McClain boys 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle relay teams also qualified for the district. They have the 17th and 20th fastest qualifying times, respectively.

Boys team scores at the sectional meet were: Athens 619, Chillicothe 438.5, Greenfield McClain 258, Marietta 232.5, River Valley 185, Warren 165, Zane Trace 159, Portsmouth Notre Dame 158, Northwest 144, Portsmouth 126, Hillsboro 117, Miami Trace 105, Washington C.H. 75, Wheelersburg 74, Adena 57, Logan Elm 40, Fairfield Union 31, Circleville 28, Portsmouth West 14.

Girls team scores were: Marietta 530, Athens 335, Chillicothe 304, Fairfield Union, Warren 276, Portsmouth Notre Dame 243, Greenfield McClain 236, Washington C.H. 234, Wheelersburg 211, Zane Trace 184, River Valley 165, Miami Trace 152, Hillsboro 140, Northwest 82, Portsmouth 69, Logan Elm 62, Crooksville 45, Circleville 44, Adena 23, Portsmouth West 9.

The district tournament will be held at The Ohio State University on Thursday.

Hillsboro's Charlie Schneider will compete in the district swimming meet Thursday at Ohio State University.

