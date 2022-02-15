The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (16) 22-0 160

2. Pickerington Cent. 18-1 137

3. Westerville S. 19-0 117

4. Gahanna Lincoln 19-2 104

5. Sylvania Northview 18-1 76

6. Cin. Elder 18-3 71

7. Lakewood St. Edward 15-3 55

8. Pickerington N. 18-2 46

9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 26

(tie) Lyndhurst Brush 16-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Green 16. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (13) 16-3 157

2. Kettering Alter (3) 19-2 142

3. Cin. Woodward 17-3 100

4. Bloom-Carroll 19-2 94

5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 90

6. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 53

(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-4 53

8. Delaware Buckeye Valley 17-2 43

9. Waverly 18-4 38

10. Day. Oakwood 18-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 28. Huron 24.

DIVISION III

1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10) 20-0 151

2. Collins Western Reserve (2) 19-0 131

3. Versailles (2) 19-1 120

4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 18-2 114

5. Haviland Wayne Trace 20-1 89

6. Cols. Africentric 17-5 68

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 55

8. Cin. Taft 11-8 40

9. Swanton 18-2 39

10. Cols. Ready 16-3 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1. Antwerp (4) 18-1 126

2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 20-0 125

3. Botkins (3) 20-2 118

4. Glouster Trimble 19-0 102

5. New Madison Tri-Village 18-3 86

6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 21-1 69

7. Richmond Hts. (2) 16-4 63

8. Berlin Hiland 14-3 39

9. New Bremen 16-4 36

10. Lucasville Valley 17-4 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Castalia Margaretta 22. 12. Cedarville (1) 16. 13. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_High-school-basketball-3.jpg