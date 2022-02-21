Three Hillsboro boys All-FAC in bowling

The top seven bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 season are pictured at the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. They are shown (l-r) from the No. 7-ranked bowler (at left) to the FAC Bowler of the Year (at right). Pictured are Shawn Rogers, Hillsboro; Mason Mullins, Washington; Hunter Springer and Zach Ison, Hillsboro; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson and Connor Collins and Bowler of the Year Jake Manbevers, Miami Trace. Hillsboro won the FAC regular season championship.

