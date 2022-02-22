Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (12) 22-0 120
2. Gahanna Lincoln 20-2 93
3. Westerville S. 21-0 79
4. Sylvania Northview 21-1 76
5. Pickerington Cent. 18-2 70
6. Cin. Elder 19-3 57
7. Lyndhurst Brush 18-3 35
8. Lima Sr. 19-2 32
9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 23
10. Green 20-2 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (11) 18-3 117
2. Kettering Alter 20-2 103
3. Cin. Woodward 19-3 90
4. Bloom-Carroll 20-2 73
5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 64
6. Day. Oakwood (1) 19-3 54
7. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 50
8. Waverly 18-4 29
9. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-5 26
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18-3 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9) 22-0 113
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 19-2 95
3. Versailles (1) 20-1 93
4. Cols. Africentric 17-5 67
(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 20-2 67
6. Collins Western Reserve 20-1 64
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 40
8. Swanton 20-2 37
9. Cin. Taft 11-8 34
10. Cols. Ready 18-3 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (2) 20-2 97
1. Tiffin Calvert (7) 22-0 97
3. Antwerp (1) 21-1 93
4. Richmond Hts. (1) 18-4 66
5. New Madison Tri-Village 19-3 61
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 20-2 45
7. Glouster Trimble 19-1 44
8. New Bremen 17-4 26
(tie). Lucasville Valley 17-4 26
10. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 17
(tie) Berlin Hiland 17-4 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16.