Dean, Pryor on All-FAC team

Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean and McClain’s Payton Pryor have been named to the 2021-22 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls basketball team.

Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding was namaed FAC Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Besides those three, other members of the team include TJ Carpenter of Jackson, Kenzie Davis of Jackson, Hillary Jacobs of Miami Trace, Jesseee Stewart of Miami Trace, Mattie Walburn of Jackson and Katelyn Webb of Jackson.

Information for this story was provided by the Frontier Athletic Conference.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_High-school-basketball-9.jpg