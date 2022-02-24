Hostettler headed to junior high state tournament

Hillsboro eighth-grader Mathias “Growler” Hostettler is headed to the Ohio Athletic Committee Junior High State Tournament after a fourth place finish last weekend at the OAC District Wrestling Tournament at Butler High School.

He will compete in the state tournament on March 19 at the Covelli Center in Youngstown.

Hostettler was coming off of a strong eighth-grade regular season, winning a Frontier Athletic Conference championship as well as being crowned champion at the Williamsburg Invitational and finishing third at the Wilmington Wrestling Invitational.

He started the day at the district tournament by losing to the eventual district champion in the first round. From there he went on a four-match pinning streak to land in the consolation finals. Hostettler was beaten by Miami Trace foe Tyler Stevens in the finals to finish fourth.

The OAC State Tournament is comprised of the top six from each weight class at the five district tournaments.

“When we looked at the bracket Sunday morning, we knew we would have our hands full. Drawing Presar in the first round looked bad on the surface, but when that match was over and we regrouped, I was happy with the way the bracket played out,” Hillsboro Middle School wrestling coach Scott Eastes said. “Growler wrestled his best matches on Sunday. He was determined and wrestled each match like it was his last. He defeated some really good wrestlers and earned his spot at the state tournament.”

Eastes said Growler has been a leader in the Hillsboro wrestling room all year, both vocally and by example.

“He took advantage of local opportunities to get extra practice in, showed up every time our doors were open on the wrestling room,” Eastes said. “He does all of the little things that successful athletes do. His drive and determination are infectious. I am looking forward to the next few weeks of postseason wrestling with him. I hate to lose him next year as he heads to high school, but I can’t wait to sit back and watch as he conquers his goals.”

Chad Vaughn, the assistant Hillsboro Middle School wrestling coach, said he and Eastes have been working with Hostettler for years.

“We knew we had a special wrestler and was excited to get him on our junior high squad,” Vaughn said. “It’s always exciting watching an athlete achieving their goals after you’ve seen them put in all of the work. It’s been a great season for him, but he’s not done yet. Now we see where he will end up on the state podium.”

Before going to the OAC State Tournament, Hostettler and five of his teammates will compete at the OHWAY Regional Tournament at Wilmington High School this Sunday in an attempt to qualify for the OHWAY State Tournament on March 26.

Information for this story was provided by Scott Eastes, Hillsboro Middle School wrestling coach.

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro wrestling coach Chad Vaughn, Mathias Hostettler and coach Scott Eastes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Wrestling-pic.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro wrestling coach Chad Vaughn, Mathias Hostettler and coach Scott Eastes. Submitted photo

Rallied after opening round loss to record four straight pins