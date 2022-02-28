Badgley FAC Player of the Year

McClain’s Bryson Badgley has been named the Frontier Athletic Conference 2021-22 Player of the Year while McClain Kendyll Toney and Hillsboro’s Hunter Price have been named to the All-FAC first team.

Other players on the team include Reico Colter of Washington, Tanner Lemaster from Washington, Andrew Guthrie from Miami Trace, Cam Hall from Chillicothe, Michael Miller from Chillicothe and Tristan Prater from Jackson.

McClain’s Bryson Badgley, shown here going up for a shot in tournament action against Washington, has been named from the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Badgely-pic.jpg McClain’s Bryson Badgley, shown here going up for a shot in tournament action against Washington, has been named from the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Photo by Melony Arnold

Price, Toney also All-FAC first team