McClain High School swimming coach Bradley George (center) was recognized by the Greenfield Board of Education on Monday for his 24 years of coaching. He is pictured with board members Sandy Free (left) and Marilyn Mitchell.

McClain High School swimming coach Bradley George (center) was recognized by the Greenfield Board of Education on Monday for his 24 years of coaching. He is pictured with board members Sandy Free (left) and Marilyn Mitchell.