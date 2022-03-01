School board honors McClain swimmers

McClain swimmers were honored at Monday’s Greenfield School Board meeting. Pictured (l-r) are Garett George, Drew Surritt, Jackson Crago, Luke Bliss, Mason Reichman, Elana Unger, Allie Flowers and Sarah Snyder. Board members Eric Zint and Rachel Fraley are in the background on the right. Bliss was an FAC champion and district qualifier in 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay, and district qualifier in 200 medley relay; Surritt was a district qualifier in 500 freestyle and 200 medley relay and an FAC champion and district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Crago was an FAC champion and district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; George was an FAC champion and district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay and district qualifier in 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; Reichman was an FAC champion and district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay and district qualifier in 200 medley relay; Johnson was a district qualifier in 400 freestyle relay; and Karnes was a district qualifier in 400 freestyle relay.

