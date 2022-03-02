Nine county wrestlers advance to district

Nine Highland County Wrestlers — five from Hillsboro and four from McClain — finished in the top four last weekend at the Division II sectional tournament at Washington C.H., earning them the right to advance on to this weekend’s district tournament.

The top four finishers at the district will move on to the state tournament.

Of the nine teams at the sectional, Hillsboro placed seventh and McClain ninth. Team scores were: 1. Miami Trace 266.0; 2. WCH Washington 176.0; 3. Circleville 144.0; 4. Fairfield Union 126.5; 5. Logan Elm 116.0; 6. Unioto 107.5; 7. Hillsboro 94.0; 8. Waverly 75.0; 9. McClain 59.0.

Hillsboro Cameron Roberts was Highland County’s top finisher, taking second place at 165 pounds. Third place finishers included Hillsboro’s Ryan Burns at 132 pounds and Gary Reno at 190 pounds, and McClain’s Josh Breakfield at 150 pounds. Fourth place finishers included Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle at 106 pounds and Ryan Mau at 175 pounds, and McClain’s Ethan Hill at 190 pounds, John Tomko at 215 pounds and Rocky Jeffers at 285 pounds.

Following is a look at the results from the matches for first and second and third and fourth place:

First Place

106: Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) dec. Layton Vennon (Unioto) 6-2;

113: James Worthington (Fairfield Union) pin Talon Freese (WCH Washington) 1:53;

120: Corbin Melvin (Miami Trace) dec. Gavin Hoover (Logan Elm) 10-6;

126: Branton Dawes (WCH Washington) pin Jacob Johnson (Circleville) 0:30;

132: Riston LeBeau (Miami Trace) pin Austin Cottrell (WCH Washington) 5:20;

138: Aiden Johnson (Miami Trace) dec. Gage Bolt (Circleville) 9-7 OT;

144: Weston Melvin (Miami Trace) pin Griffin Sams (Unioto) 5:32;

150: Bryar Miller (Fairfield Union) maj. dec. Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) md14-6;

157: Mitchell King (Fairfield Union) dec. Mack Parsley (WCH Washington) 6-5;

165: Vincent Munro (Miami Trace) pin Cameron Roberts (Hillsboro) 3:56;

175: Kylan Knapp (Miami Trace) pin Matt Griffin (Unioto) 0:46;

190: Jayden LeBeau (Miami Trace) maj. dec. Davey Adkins (Waverly) md14-0;

215: Bryce Bennett (Miami Trace) pin Charles Souther (WCH Washington) 1:18;

285: Trent Fulgham (Circleville) dec. Mason Mustain (WCH Washington) 3-2;

Third Place

106: Blaine Holzschuh (Logan Elm) pin Corbin Winkle (Hillsboro) 2:24;

113: Andrew Simbieda (Circleville) pin Izeyah Harris-Teets (Logan Elm) 0:47;

120: Keadyn Castle (Fairfield Union) forfeit Lyndyn Gibbs (WCH Washington) Forfeit;

126: Marciellos Coste (Unioto) pin Tristan Hanning (Logan Elm) 0:33;

132: Ryan Burns (Hillsboro) pin Ayden Reedy (Circleville) 1:00;

138: Skyler Dechellis (Fairfield Union) forfeit Coty Brown (WCH Washington) forfeit;

144: Ian Roush (WCH Washington) dec. Rayden Bumgardner (Waverly) 5-3;

150: Josh Breakfield (McClain) forfeit Tristan Vires (WCH Washington) forfeit;

157: Ethan Summar (Unioto) dec. Ethynn Munro (Miami Trace) 3-2;

165: Braylon Morgan (Circleville) pin Dallas Downs (Waverly) 3:00;

175: Andrew Uk Burns (Logan Elm) forfeit Ryan Mau (Hillsboro) forfeit;

190: Gary Reno (Hillsboro) dec. Ethan Hill (McClain) 3-0;

215: Justin Mossholder (Fairfield Union) pin John Tomko (McClain) 4:23;

285: William Madden (Waverly) pin Rocky Jeffers (McClain) 0:16.

McClain's Josh Breakfield is pictured wrestling Wesley Entler of Logan Elm at last weekend's sectional tournament. Breakfield won this match by a 21-11 major decision. Hillsboro's Kylan Brown wrestles Hayden Liff of Circleville at last weekend's sectional tournament at Washington C.H. Brown won by pin in 4:28.

