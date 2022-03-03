Whiteoak boys and girls 5th grade champions

The Whiteoak Wildcats boys and girls fifth grade basketball teams from Bright Local Elementary have a lot to be proud of after a couple of action-packed weekends to conclude their 2021-22 seasons.

The fifth grade Lady Cats placed first in the Mini Southern Hills Athletic Conference, earned first place in the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic Tournament to claim the championship title by defeating larger schools including Chillicothe, Miami Trace and Paint Valley. The Lady Cats defeated Manchester in the league tournament finals to earn the Mini SHAC fifth grade girls tournament championship title.

The fifth grade boys placed first in the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic Tournament for the second year, defeating Washington Court House, Fairfield, Hillsboro and Greenfield. In addition, the team won the Mini SHAC league tournament by defeating North Adams in double overtime. This is the third year for this team to earn the Mini SHAC league tournament championship title.

Story submitted by Erin Richmond and Derrick Haithcock.

Members of the Whiteoak fifth grade boys basketball team are pictured (bottom row, l-r) cheerleaders Carianna Dorsett, Cadence Hall, Tayah Wiscaver, Emily Brill, Ella Howard, Tessa Frazer, Oakley Engle and Ceaira Boggs; (top row, l-r) Landen Elchert, Jaden Fitzgerald, Evan Richmond, Edward Martin, Lucas Pollard, Weston Kibler, Jude Michael, Karson Arey, Keaden Antinore, Kyler Chaney and Gabriel Michael. The cheerleaders were coached by Erin Richmond and Erica Engle. They boys were coached by Ryan Pollard and Todd Richmond. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Boys-Whiteoak-2.jpg Members of the Whiteoak fifth grade boys basketball team are pictured (bottom row, l-r) cheerleaders Carianna Dorsett, Cadence Hall, Tayah Wiscaver, Emily Brill, Ella Howard, Tessa Frazer, Oakley Engle and Ceaira Boggs; (top row, l-r) Landen Elchert, Jaden Fitzgerald, Evan Richmond, Edward Martin, Lucas Pollard, Weston Kibler, Jude Michael, Karson Arey, Keaden Antinore, Kyler Chaney and Gabriel Michael. The cheerleaders were coached by Erin Richmond and Erica Engle. They boys were coached by Ryan Pollard and Todd Richmond. Submitted photo The Whiteoak fifth grade girls basketball team is pictured after winning the Greenfield McDonalds Classic. Pictured (l-r) are head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Marley Parsons, Kenley Juillerat, Emily Brill, Alaina Schum, Natalie Burnett, Joselyn Hall, Jayla Haithcock, Ella Howard, Maddie Howard, Madilyn Oliver, Ryan Gobin and assistant coach Ethan Howard. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Whiteoak-pic-1-2.jpg The Whiteoak fifth grade girls basketball team is pictured after winning the Greenfield McDonalds Classic. Pictured (l-r) are head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Marley Parsons, Kenley Juillerat, Emily Brill, Alaina Schum, Natalie Burnett, Joselyn Hall, Jayla Haithcock, Ella Howard, Maddie Howard, Madilyn Oliver, Ryan Gobin and assistant coach Ethan Howard. Submitted photo The Whiteoak fifth grade girls basketball team is pictured after winning the conference tournament. Pictured are (back row, l-r) head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Madalyn Oliver, Emily Brill, Ella Howard, Jayla Haithcock, Ryan Goben and assistant coach Ethan Howard; (front row, l-r) Alaina Schum, Marley Parsons, Kenley Juillerat, Joselyn Hall and Natalie Burnett. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Whiteoak-pic-2-2.jpg The Whiteoak fifth grade girls basketball team is pictured after winning the conference tournament. Pictured are (back row, l-r) head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Madalyn Oliver, Emily Brill, Ella Howard, Jayla Haithcock, Ryan Goben and assistant coach Ethan Howard; (front row, l-r) Alaina Schum, Marley Parsons, Kenley Juillerat, Joselyn Hall and Natalie Burnett. Submitted photo The Whiteoak boys fifth grade basketball team is pictured after winning the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic Tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Woak-boys-2-1.jpg The Whiteoak boys fifth grade basketball team is pictured after winning the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic Tournament. Submitted photo