Hillsboro 3rd at state bowling tournament

The Hillsboro boys bowling team captured a third place finish at the 2002 OHSAA State Boys Division II Bowling Tournament held last weekend at Wayne’s Webb Columbus Bowl.

In addition, Fairfield junior Kara Gleadle place 17th out of 207 qualifiers in the OHSAA Division II Girls State Tournament, while Whiteoak junior Coleman Hofer finished 61st out of 203 qualifiers in the boys Division II tournament.

In the championship round, No. 2 seeded Hillsboro defeated No. 7 seeded Napolean in the quarterfinals, but fell to eventual state champion No. 3 seeded Mechanicsburg in the semifinals.

Team standings in the 16-team field before the championship round were: Coldwater 3,622, Hillsboro 3,477, Mechanicsburg 3,408, Versailles 3,374, St. Paris Graham 3,341, Liberty Center 3,341, Napolean 3,258, Fairport Harbor 3,230, Marion Pleasant 3,088, Springfield Kenton Ridge 2,019, Wooster Triway 2,996, Rootstown 2,978, Struthers 2,953, Carrollton 2,930, Circleville Logan Elm 2,899 and Fredericktown 2,720.

Individually for Hillsboro, senior Hunter Springer finished 6th, junior Zach Ison 13th, junior Shaun Rodgers 14th, freshman Andrew Tomko 15th and senior Bledsoe 55th. Springer bowled 172, 275, 183 for 630; Ison bowled 176, 204, 215 for 595; Rodgers bowled 164, 234, 196 for 594; Tomko bowled 225, 171, 198 for 594; and Bledsoe bowled 133, 225, 152 for 510.

For Fairfield, Gleadle bowled 194, 160, 189 for 543.

For Whiteoak, Hofer bowled 166, 147, 181 for 494.

Hillsboro boys bowling team members are pictured at the OHSAA Division II State Tournament last week where they finished third. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Hillsboro-bowling.jpg Hillsboro boys bowling team members are pictured at the OHSAA Division II State Tournament last week where they finished third. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest Whitoeak’s Coleman Hofer releases a shot last weekend at the state tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Woaks-Coleman-Hofer.jpg Whitoeak’s Coleman Hofer releases a shot last weekend at the state tournament. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest

