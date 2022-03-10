Leesburg Little League registration

The Leesburg Area Recreation Commission, operating as the Leesburg Little League, has announced that registration for all summer softball and baseball leagues will begin March 20, 2022 and close April 20, 2022. Players and coaches will be registered online on the Leesburg Little League website: https://leesburglittleleague.squadfusion.com/welcome (use Google Chrome).

Leesburg Little League plans to register players and coaches in March and early April. Practices will begin in April and continue through May. Games in Leesburg will begin the day after Memorial Day. Leesburg teams playing in the Hillsboro recreation leagues will have games beginning the second week of May. The following is a list of leagues, ages and registration fees. Game night schedules are still being set. All games will be played at Fairfield High School with some practices held at the Highland ball park and the Leesburg ball park.

Boys Summer Baseball – must be 6 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022.

Boys Adult Pitch (6, 7, 8) $50, games played at Fairfield

Boys Major League (8, 9, 10, 11) $50, games played at Fairfield

Boys C League (9, 10) $50, games played at Hillsboro

Boys A League (11, 12) $50, games played at Hillsboro

Boys Pony League (13, 14) $50, games played at Hillsboro

Boys Babe Ruth (15, 16, 17) $50, games played at Hillsboro

Girls Summer Softball – must be 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2022.

Girls D League (5, 6, 7) $50, games played at Fairfield

Girls C League (8, 9, 10) $50, games played at Fairfield

Girls B League (11, 12, 13, 14) $50, games played at Fairfield

Girls Fast Pitch AA (15, 16, 17) $50, games played at Hillsboro

The maximum registration fee per family is $ 100. The registration fee includes a team T-shirt for all leagues. All players and teams will be covered by insurance.

There are no planned format changes in the programs from last season. In order to maintain these teams and leagues, certain age groups will be placed by our coaching staffs onto teams according to their playing skills. Boys age 8 have the option of playing in the Boys Adult Pitch League, the Boys Major League, or both.

Players are required to provide their own grey pants and appropriate solid colored socks.

Submitted by Tom Purtell, president, Leesburg Little League.