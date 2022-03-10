Nine girls named OPSWA All-District

Nine Highland County girls basketball players have been named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association 2021-22 All-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams.

The lone first team selection was Fairfield senior Emma Fouch, who averaged 15.6 points per game.

In Division II, Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean was named to the second team; and McClain’s Payton Pryor was named to the third team.

In Division III, in addition to Fouch, Fairfield’s Peyton Magee, Lynchburg-Clay’s Jade Massey and Lynchburg-Clay’s Macy Etienne were named to the second team; and Fairfield’s Madison Bronner was named to the third team.

In Division IV, Whiteoak’s Jaylie Parr was named to the second team; and Whiteoak’s Darby Yeager received special mention.

Division 1

First Team

Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, Sr., 17.3

Second Team

Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, Fr., 14.3

Special Mention

Riley Medley, Marietta; Ella Guthrie, Logan

Division 2

First Team

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, Sr., 14.0; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, Sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, Sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, Jr., 18.0; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, Sr., 14.3; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2

Player of the Year

Faith Stinson, Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year

J.D. Walters, Sheridan; Matt Walburn, Jackson

Second Team

Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, Jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, So., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, Jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, Sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, Jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, Sr., 10.0

Third Team

Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, So., 10.6; Lacie Williams, Vinton County, 5-5, Sr., 9.0; Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 11.5; Bailey Davis, Athens, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Elly Lewis, Fairfield Union, 5-4, So., 8.7; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, Jr., 9.2; Ava Little, Waverly, 5-8, Sr., 9.1

Special Mention

Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren; Kelly Jackson, Vincent Warren; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jennifer Parker, Pomeroy Meigs; Haylie Mills, Athens; Nicole Terry, Fairfield Union; Logan Jones, Circleville; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace; Aaralyne Estep, Wash. Court House; Nora Saffell, Sheridan; Halle Warner, Sheridan

Division 3

First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, Jr. 16.2; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, So., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, Sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, Sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, So., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Sr., 16.3; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, Jr., 16.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, Jr., 17.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Sr., 15.6

Co-Players of the Year

Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Co-Coaches of the Year

Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg; Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Second Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, So., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, Sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, Sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, Sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, Jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, Jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, Sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, Jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 13.0

Third Team

Hope Easterling, Rock Hill, 5-11, So., 9.0; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 15.2; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, So., 14.0; Gabby Pernell, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-4, So., 9.6; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill, 5-9, Sr., 11.1; Madison Bronner, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 10.1; Alexa Rowe, West Union, 5-7, Sr., 15.0; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 5-11, Sr., 13.5; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, 5-7, Jr., 15.5; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, So., 7.8; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, Fr., 15.7; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-8, So., 9.0; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, Fr., 11.5; Ava Jenkins, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg, 5-9, Jr., 9.0

Special Mention

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Kirsten Williams, Ironton; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Camille Hall, South Point; Reagan Jeffers, Federal Hocking; Gabby Patete, Westfall; Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake; Emily Allen, Zane Trace; Sydney Fogelsong, Adena; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Brooke Howard, Oak Hill; Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown; Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Kenlie Jones, North Adams; Molly Purcell, West Union; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Emma Abrams, New Lexington; Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West; Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth; Savannah Easter, Lucasville Valley; Kynedi Davis, Minford; Kloe Montgomery, McDermott Northwest; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Division 4

First Team

Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Sr., 15.5; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, So., 12.3; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, Sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, Sr., 13.1; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, So., 21.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, Sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, Sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, Jr., 12.2; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, Sr., 26.3

Player of the Year

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, Sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, So., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, So., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, Sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, So., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 9.2

Third Team

Jenna Malone, Symmes Valley, 5-8, Sr., 9.5; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 9.0; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-10, Fr., 11.7; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, Fr., 6.8; Halee Williams, Belpre, 6-2, Sr., 14.9; Abbi Stanforth, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay, 6-1, Jr., 10.0; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Jr., 10.0

Special Mention

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble; Jace Agriesti, Corning Miller; Macie Sanders, South Gallia; Laykyn Jones, Waterford; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak; Marisa Moore, Peebles; Addison Cochenour, Beaver Eastern; Felicia Smith, Sciotoville East; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston; Ella Kirby, Ports. Notre Dame; Katie Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Bella Claxon, South Webster

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fouch-pic-2.jpg

Fouch first team; Dean, Magee, Massey, Etienne, Parr seccond team