Lady Indians bowlers finish 8th in state

Hillsboro senior Madison Tomko earned first-team all-state honors and the Lady Indians finished eighth overall last weekend at the 2002 Division I OHSAA State Bowling Team Championships held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

In the Division II tournament, Fairfield junior Kara Gleadle finished 17 individually among 207 bowlers at the state event. She rolled a 194, 160, 189 for a total score of 543.

Hillsboro finished seventh in the qualifying round, earning a spot among the eight teams to advance on to the single elimination championship round. Team scores in the qualifying round were: Uniontown Green 3,165, Hamilton 3,160, Boardman 3,125, Ashland 3,109, Troy 3,074, Massillon Perry 3,070, Hillsboro 3,024, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3,002, Amherst Steele 2,998, Lewis Center Olentangy 2,994, Gahanna Lincoln 2,985, Mentor 2,974, Huber Heights Wayne 2,963, Fairborn 2,919, Pickerington Central 2,874 and Fairfield 2,713.

In the championship round No. 7 seed Hillsboro was paired against No. 2 seed Hamilton and lost, 915-794. Hillsboro’s individual scores in the round were 178, 136, 212, 126 and 142. Hamilton’s individual scores were 157, 221, 178, 155 and 204.

Hamilton went to defeat Massillon Perry and Plain City Jonathan Alder to win the Division I state championship.

The final team results, in order of finish, were: Hamilton, Plain City Jonathan Alder, Troy, Massillon Perry, Uniontown Green, Boardman, Ashland and Hillsboro.

Tomko finished fifth individually to earn the spot on the all-state team. Her individual scores were 237, 174 and 207 for a 618 total.

Amherst Steele senior Makayla Velasquez was the individual state champion with rounds of 235, 192 and 237 for a 664 total.

There were 203 individuals in the Division I state event.

Other scores for Hillsboro were: senior Taylor Jordan finished 51st with scores of 177, 149, 179 for a 505 total; junior Brianna Callahan finished 54th with scores of 172, 192, 135 for a total of 499; junior Lila Carter finished 67th with scores of 163, 159, 146 for a 468 total; and sophomore Bell Perkins finished 74th with scores of 168, 122, 149 for a 439 total.

The Hillsboro Lady Indians were Frontier Athletic Conference, sectional tournament and district tournament champions before finishing eighth in the state.

Hillsboro High School girls bowling team members are pictured at the Division I OHSAA State Team Bowling Championships last weekend at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Hillsboro3.jpg Hillsboro High School girls bowling team members are pictured at the Division I OHSAA State Team Bowling Championships last weekend at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest

Hillsboro’s Tomko Div. I first-team all-state; Fairfield’s Gleadle 17th in Div. II