Local sports briefs

Hillsboro Little League sign-ups

Little League sign-ups for those 9-17 years old will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Leesburg Little League sign-ups

The Leesburg Area Recreation Commission will hold registration for all summer softball and baseball leagues thorugh April 20. Players and coaches will be registered online on the Leesburg Little League website: https://leesburglittleleague.squadfusion.com/welcome (use Google Chrome). Practices will begin in April and continue through May. Games in Leesburg will begin the day after Memorial Day. Leesburg teams playing in the Hillsboro recreation leagues will have games beginning the second week of May. The maximum registration fee per family is $ 100. The registration fee includes a team T-shirt for all leagues.