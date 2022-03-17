Young to be honored at state tourney

Late Hillsboro resident and former Whitoeak and North Adams boys basketball coach Dave Young will be honored during the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament that tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will recognize many award winners throughout the state tournament and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many will recognize recipients from 2020, 2021 and 2022. The honorees are as follows:

• The OHSAA Naismith Meritorious Service Awards are presented annually to two people for their contributions to the sport of basketball or interscholastic athletics. The 2021 winners were selected from the OHSAA Southeast and Southwest Districts, respectively, and are the late Dave Young and Mary Jo Huismann.

Young, who died at age 57 in 2012 after a lengthy illness, was a basketball coach for 27 years and had a career record of 403-189 before retiring after the 2010-11 season.

He coached two years at Whiteoak and one at Minford before moving to Seaman North Adams, where he took the school to unprecedented heights during his 24 years there and led the 1995-96 team to the OHSAA State Basketball Tournament.

Young will be represented by his wife, Nancy, and other family members and friends.

• 2020 inductees into the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Hall of Fame to be recognized include Mark Huber of the Wilmington News Journal, a division of AIM Media Midwest.

