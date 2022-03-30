Fairfield’s Chambliss throws no-hitter at North Adams

SEAMAN — Katelyn Chambliss pitched a no-hitter Tuesday at North Adams High School as the Fairfield Lady Lions (2-0, 1-0) opened the Southern Hills Athletic Conference 2022 softball season in a big way with a 19-1 victory over the North Adams Lady Devils (0-2, 0-1 SHAC).

The Lady Lions are the defending SHAC champions and are seeking their 23rd conference title.

North Adams scored its only run in second inning on a passed ball. Chambliss struck out eight batters in the game. Emmi Vance and Carly Sanders each had three hits to lead a 16-hit attack. Vance was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Sanders was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBIs.

The Lady Lions wasted no time heating up their bats on a cold day, scoring nine runs on seven hits in the first inning with singles coming off the bats of Caitlyn Quickle, Vance, Chambliss, Sydney Sanders, Sydney Hooper, a double by Quickle, and another single by Vance.

Chambliss retired the side in order in the bottom of the first inning and the Lady Lions exploded for five more runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. Chambliss had a single, Addison Bales singled, Faith Miller singled, and Carly Sanders tripled.

Fairfield added another four runs on five hits in the third inning to make the score 18-1. In the inning Bales was hit by a pitch, Faith Miller doubled, Carly Sanders doubled, Jayden Howard was safe on an error, Halle Hamilton singled, Gwen Cox singled, and Emmi Vance singled.

The Lady Lions added another run in the top of the fourth to complete the scoring at 19-1.

Chambliss retired the Lady Devils in order in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the victory for the Lady Lions.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Vance (3 for 4, 1 run, 2 RBIs), Carly Sanders (3 for 3, 1 run, 5 RBIs, 2 doubles, 1 triple), Quickle (2 for 2, 1 run, 1 RBI), Miller (2 for 2, 3 runs, 1 RBI, double), Halle Hamilton (1 for 5, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Cox (1 for 1, 1 RBI), Katelyn Chambliss (1 for 3, 2 runs), Sydney Sanders (1 for 1, 1 run, 2 rbi), Bales (1 for 2, 3 runs), and Hooper (1 for 1, 1 run, 2 RBIs).

Chambliss (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. She threw four innings allowing one run on hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Kaylee Tumbleson (0-2) suffered the loss for North Adams. She pitched three innings allowing 18 runs on 15 hits and two walks while striking out two.

Fairfield continues its road trip as the Lady Lions travel to Peebles High School to play the Peebles Lady Indians on Thursday. Game time is slated for 5 p.m. Fairfield is at Lynchburg-Clay on Friday and visits South Point for a doubleheaders starting at noon Saturday.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball.

Lady Lions rack up 18 runs in three turns at the plate