The Hillsboro-based second grade AAU basketball team Ballin’ Hard won the second grade division of the Play for Pink Tournament at Kingdom Sports Center in Franklin on Sunday. Pictured (trow, l-r) are Patrick Daggett, Alex Jamison, Eli Willian, Jax Warrington, LeBron Haithcock, Levi Elam, Hayden Pitzer, Jack Fauber and Lincoln Frazier; (back row, l-r) head coach Brad Haithcock (left) and assistant coach Nick Fauber. Not pictured is Grayson Butler.

