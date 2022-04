The Lady Mambas, a Hillsboro area fifth grade AAU select team, captured first place this last weekend at the The Play For Pink Tournament in Franklin. The Lady Mambas defeated KBA 31-7, Nuvision 34-10, Nuvision again 28-8 and in the championship game beat B2E 28-19. Pictured (back row, l-r) are head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayonna Kibler, Taelyn Shriver, Emilee Young, Libby Webster, Jayla Haithcock and assistant coach Alesha Shriver; (front row, l-r) Ava Priest, Maddie Easter and Jayden Hatfield. Not pictured is Kenley Juillerat.

The Lady Mambas, a Hillsboro area fifth grade AAU select team, captured first place this last weekend at the The Play For Pink Tournament in Franklin. The Lady Mambas defeated KBA 31-7, Nuvision 34-10, Nuvision again 28-8 and in the championship game beat B2E 28-19. Pictured (back row, l-r) are head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayonna Kibler, Taelyn Shriver, Emilee Young, Libby Webster, Jayla Haithcock and assistant coach Alesha Shriver; (front row, l-r) Ava Priest, Maddie Easter and Jayden Hatfield. Not pictured is Kenley Juillerat. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Lady-Mambas.jpg The Lady Mambas, a Hillsboro area fifth grade AAU select team, captured first place this last weekend at the The Play For Pink Tournament in Franklin. The Lady Mambas defeated KBA 31-7, Nuvision 34-10, Nuvision again 28-8 and in the championship game beat B2E 28-19. Pictured (back row, l-r) are head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayonna Kibler, Taelyn Shriver, Emilee Young, Libby Webster, Jayla Haithcock and assistant coach Alesha Shriver; (front row, l-r) Ava Priest, Maddie Easter and Jayden Hatfield. Not pictured is Kenley Juillerat. Submitted photo