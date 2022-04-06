Hillsboro tennis falls at Washington C.H.

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference rival Hillsboro for a match Monday at the courts at Gardner Park.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Hillsboro’s Jacob Smith, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Hillsboro’s Charlie Schneider, 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, it was Drew Ferguson beating Hillsboro’s Ryan Fender, 6-3, 6-1.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Carwright lost to Hillsboro’s Landen Weber and Dillan Rigsby, 5-7, 6-3, 0-6.

At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader lost to Hillsboro’s Madisyn Hollen and George Kuntz, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6.

In one reserve match, Washington’s Aiden Daugherty and Mia Moats beat Hillsboro’s Ben Florea and Tatum Owen, 8-5.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro’s Jacob Smith competes in a first singles match Monday at Gardner Park in Washington C.H. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Jacob-Smith.jpg Hillsboro’s Jacob Smith competes in a first singles match Monday at Gardner Park in Washington C.H. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Indians win both doubles matches