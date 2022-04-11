Blue Lions topple Tigers

The Washington varsity baseball team hosted the team from McClain High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday and homestanding Blue Lions came out on top, 6-1.

The game was called after McClain batted in the top of the fifth due to rain and wet field conditions, Blue Lion head coach Mark Schwartz said.

Tanner Lemaster took the mound for Washington and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed three hits and one earned run with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Haydon Hice started for the Tigers and pitched four innings, sustaining the loss. He allowed six hits and six runs (four earned) with two walks and five strikeouts.

It was a scoreless game until the Blue Lions batted in the bottom of the third. Washington scored four runs in the third and two more in the fourth.

McClain scored its run in the top of the fifth.

John Wall went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Blue Lions.

Bryce Yeazel was 2 for 2 with one RBI; A.J. Dallmayer went 1 for 2 with a double and two runs scored; Titus Lotz had one hit, drove in three runs and scored one; Lemaster scored one run and had one RBI.

Isaac Smith, Jayden Allison and Wes Potts each had one hit for McClain.

Washington (5-1 overall, 1-0 in the FAC) is scheduled to play at Chillicothe Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

Mc 000 01x x — 1 3 1

W 004 2xx x — 6 6 0

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Smith, Alison, Potts collect hits for McClain