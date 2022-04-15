Lady Lions run-rule EB with grand slam

The Fairfield Lady Lions took a big step Thursday in their quest for a 23rd Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship as they dominated the division rival Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, 14-1, before a standing room only crowd at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex.

“The Fairfield Lady Lions played well with great pitching, defense, aggressive base running, and a powerful offense,” coach Tom Purtell said.

Fairfield improved to 3-0 in the SHAC and 5-1 overall, while Eastern slipped in 1-3 in the SHAC and 3-3 overall.

Caitlyn Quickle pitched the win for the Lady Lions giving up an unearned run in the top of the first inning, allowing only two hits, while striking out 10 Lady Warrior batters.

Fairfield quickly erased the early 1-0 lead by Eastern Brown with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Halle Hamilton led off the game with a base on balls and Jobey Hattan and Quickle were safe on Lady Warrior errors. Emmi Vance singled and Sydney Sanders had a sacrifice bunt.

Fairfield added two more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Hattan drove in both runs on a hard-hit ball up the middle that forced an error by the Eastern defense.

After a scoreless third inning, the Lady Lions erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Halle Hamilton singled, Hattan singled to drive in Hamilton and scored on an error on the play. Quickle doubled off the center field fence and Vance hit a mammoth two-run home run over the left field fence.

Fairfield invoked the mercy run with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Faith Miller single up the middle and was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice by Hannah Hamilton. Sydney Hooper had a bunt single to advance Hannah Hamilton to second base. Halle Hamilton drew a base on balls to load the bases. Hattan hit a hard ground ball, but the Eastern defense forced Hannah Hamilton at the plate. Quickle then stepped to the plate and launched a grand slam home run over the fence in left center field to end the game in walk off style.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Halle Hamilton (1 for 4, 4 runs), Hattan (1 for 3, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Quickle (2 for 4, double, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBI), Vance (2 for 3, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Miller (1 for 3), and Hooper (1 for 2, 1 run).

Quickle (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In five innings she allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10.

Grace Prewitt (2-1) suffered the loss for Eastern Brown. In 3.3 innings, she allowed eight runs (two earned) on three hits and one while while striking out two. Allie Grooms pitched 1.3 innings and allowed allowed six earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one.

Fairfield was to host both the Paint Valley and McClain in a twi-night doubleheader Friday. The Paint Valley game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the McClain game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball coach.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Fairfield-Red-Lions-pic-2.jpg

Quickle, Vance both slug home runs for Fairfield