Fairfield sweeps DH vs. Paint Valley, McClain

The Fairfield Lady Lions (7-1, 3-0 SHAC) swept a twi-night doubleheader Friday night finishing under the lights. Fairfield defeated Paint Valley in the first game, 14-4, then blanked McClain in the second game, 10-0. Both games were non-league contests.

With the two wins Fairfield stands at 3-0 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and 7-1 overall.

Katelyn Chambliss picked up the victory in game 1 over the Lady Bearcats, scattering six hits and giving up just one unearned run. The Lady Lions pounded out 13 hits including five for extra bases. The big blow was a second inning home run over the fence in left field off the bat of Fairfield junior left fielder Sydney Sanders.

The game also featured a spectacular diving catch by freshman third baseman Hannah Hamilton.

In Game 2, Caitlyn Quickle pitched her third shutout of the season in five starts, this one a one-hitter in a victory over the Lady Tigers. Quickle struck out nine Lady Tiger batters in the five-inning contest. The Lady Lion offense erupted for 15 hits including four extra base hits by Hannah Hamilton, Jobey Hattan, Quickle and Chambliss.

Leading hitters in game one for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (2 for 2, 3 walks, 4 runs, 2 RBI), Caitlyn Quickle (2 for 5, double, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Emmi Vance (1 for 2, double, 1 runs, 1 RBI), Katelyn Chambliss (3 for 4, double, 1 run, 4 RBI), Sydney Sanders (3 for 4, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Faith Miller (0 for 3, 1 run), and Hannah Hamilton (2 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI).

Chambliss (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In six innings she allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Abbi Stanforth suffered the loss for Paint Valley. She pitched 5.6 innings and allowed 14 runs (six earned) on 13 hits and six walks, while striking out two.

Leading hitters in Game 2 for the Lady Lions vs McClain: Halle Hamilton (2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Hannah Hamilton (3 for 4, double, 1 run, 1 RBI), Hattan (2 for 3, double, 1 run, 1 RBI), Quickle (3 for 3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Carly Sanders (1 for 2, 1 run, 1 RBI), Chambliss (2 for 3, double, 1 run), Addison Bales (0 for 1, walk, sacrifice bunt, 1 run, 1 RBI), and Jayden Howard (2 for 3, 1 run, 2 RBI).

Quickle (4-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield game two. In five innings she allowed no runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out nine.

Bolender suffered the loss for McClain. In four innings she gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and two walks while striking out one.

The Fairfield Lady Lions were to host South Webster on Tuesday, April 19th from the Southern Ohio Conference. Game time is slated for 5 p.m. They host Whiteoak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at at Manchester for a 5 p.m. Thursday, host Ripley at 5 p.m. Friday and on Saturday at Ironton for an 11 a.m. game againts the hosts and a 1 p.m. game against Chapelle Midland, West Virginia.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

Fairfield’s Katelyn Chambliss gave up just one unearned run against Paint Valley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Fairfield-s-Katelyn-Chambliss.jpg Fairfield’s Katelyn Chambliss gave up just one unearned run against Paint Valley. Submitted photo

Quickle throws one-hit shutout, Sanders smacks a home run