Fairfield blanks Whiteoak in SHAC matchup

The Fairfield Lady Lions returned to Southern Hills Athletic Conference on Wednesday with a 10-0 shutout victory over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in five innings before a capacity crowd at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex.

“The Fairfield Lady Lions played well with great pitching, defense, aggressive base running, and a high powered offense,” Fairfield coach Tom Purtell said.

Fairfield improved to 4-0 in the SHAC and 8-1 overall, while Whiteoak slipped to 3-2 in the SHAC and 5-4 overall.

Caitlyn Quickle pitched the win for the Lady Lions, throwing her fourth shutout of the season in six starts, allowing only three hits, while striking out nine Lady Wildcat batters.

Fairfield defense played errorless softball behind her.

Whiteoak’s Addison Roberts doubled down the right field line to lead off the game, but Quickle struck out the next two hitters and ended the inning on a ground ball to shortstop Jobey Hattan.

Fairfield would take the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Hattan singled, Quickle singled, and Emily Vance singled to knock in Hattan while Quickle and scored on a throwing error.

Fairfield added to the lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning, and two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sydney Sanders, Hattan and Quickle drove in the three runs.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Fairfield completed the scoring and ended the game early with four runs in the fifth inning. Sydney Hooper walked, Halle Hamilton walked, Hattan smashed a line drive but right at the second baseman for an out. Quickle drew a base on balls to load the bases. Vance doubled to the fence in left center field to drive in Hooper and Halle Hamilton. Carly Sanders came off the bench as a pinch hitter to drive in Quickle and Sydney Sanders ended the game with a single to right field.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (2 for 3, 3 runs), Hattan (1 for 2, sac bunt, sac fly, 1 run, 1 RBI), Quickle (2 for 2, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Vance (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBI), Sydney Sanders (3 for 4, 2 RBI), Faith Miller (1 for 3), Sydney Hooper (1 for 2, 2 runs) and Carly Sanders (1 for 1, 1 RBI).

Quickle (5-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In five innings of work she allowed no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Brianna Hill (4-4) suffered the loss for Whiteoak. In four innings of work she allowed six runs (all earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three.

Lily Leston pitched one-third of inning and gave up four runs (all earned) on three and three walks. She did not strike anyone out.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will were to travel to Manchester on Thursday. They are at Ripley on Friday, and at Ironton on Saturday for a 11 a.m. game against the hosts and a 1 p.m. game against Chapelle Midland, West Virginia.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Purtell.

Fairfield's Emmi Vance went three for four with two doubles, two runs and four RBI in the Lady Lions 10-0 victory Wednesday over Whiteoak. Photo courtesy of Melanie Hamilton

