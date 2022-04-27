Fairfield pounds 16 hits in 16-1 win over WU

The Fairfield Lady Lions returned to Southern Hills Athletic Conference play Tuesday as they travelled to West Union High School to take on the Lady Dragons. Fairfield pounded out 16 hits including seven for extra bases as it won 16-1.

Fairfield improved to 6-2 in the SHAC and 12-2 overall.

Katelyn Chambliss limited the Lady Dragons to only two hits and one earned run as the Lady Lions played errorless softball behind her.

The Fairfield offense had five players with multiple hits. Jobey Hattan blasted three triples and Emmi Vance had three hits including two doubles.

Fairfield scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second inning, seven in the third inning, and two in the fifth inning.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (1 for 3, walk, 1 run), Jobey Hattan (3 for 4, 3 triples, 3 runs, 4 RBI), Caitlyn Quickle (2 for 2, walk, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Vance (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 run, 4 RBI), Sydney Sanders (2 for 3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Faith Miller (1 for 4, double, 1 run, 2 RBI), Hannah Hamilton (2 for 4), Carly Sanders (0 for 3, 1 run), and Addison Bales (1 for 1, walk, 3 runs).

Chambliss (5-1) was the winning pitcher. In five innings she allowed one earned on two hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Carly Leonard suffered the loss for West Union. In 2.6 innings she gave up nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out one.

Sara Boldman’s pitched 2.3 innings for West Union, he allowed seven runs (one earned) on eights and two walks while striking out three.

The Fairfield Lady Lions were scheduled to travel to Peebles on Wednesday. They host Fayetteville at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

Hattan knocks three triples; Vance has three hits including two doubles