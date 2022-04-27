Fairfield ranked No. 4 in Div. III

The Fairfield girls softball team is ranked No. 4 in Division III in the second of five weekly statewide polls by the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association. Teams in the poll are listed by below by their rank, school name, the number of first place votes they received the total points received in the poll:

Division I

1 Anthony Wayne 5 117

2 Watkins Memorial 4 114

3 Lancaster 3 111

4 Austintown Fitch 1 78

5 North Ridgeville 0 69

6 Lakota West 0 57

7 Marysville 0 36

8 Teays Valley 1 35

9 Lebanon 0 27

10 Beavercreek 0 22

Division ll

1 Triway 7 106

2 Jonathan Alder 2 97

3 LaGrange Keystone 1 89

4 Greenville 2 87

5 John Glenn 0 68

6 Heath 0 55

7 Unioto 0 35

8 Kenton Ridge 0 33

9 Springfield Shawnee 0 31

10 Buckeye Valley 0 30

Division lll

1 (tie) Wheelersburg 6 111

1 (tie) Cardington Lincoln 5 111

3 West Jefferson 0 69

4 Leesburg Fairfield 0 57

5 South Range 1 53

6 North Union 0 43

7 Margaretta 0 33

8 Carlisle 0 32

9 Sherwood Fairview 0 30

10 Otsego 0 29

Division lV

1 Russia 6 104

2 Strasburg Franklin 3 100

3 Mechanicsbug 2 91

4 Minster 1 79

5 Hopewell-Loudon 0 54

6 Bradford 0 51

7 Conotton Valley 1 43

8 Caldwell 0 42

9 Covington 0 37

10 Portsmouth Notre Dame 0 21

