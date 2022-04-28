Fairfield breaks SHAC game open late

The Fairfield Lady Lions (13-2, 7-0 SHAC) continued Southern Hills Athletic Conference play Wednesday as they travelled to Peebles High School to play the Lady Indians (6-7, 5-3 SHAC) and rallied late for a 7-2 victory.

“Fairfield and Peebles have been two of the top teams in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference over the last several years and today’s game was a classic,” Fairfield coach Tom Purtell said.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Caitlyn Quickle hit the first of four doubles in the game to the right field fence. But her teammates would strand her at second base.

Peebles scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Darby Mills walked to lead off the inning for Peebles and the Lady Lions misplayed a bunt by Lily McFarland. Both advanced to second and third on a ground out. Both scored on a single to right field by Emmi Nichols.

But Fairfield bounced back to tie the game in the top of the third inning. With two outs and no one on base, Halle Hamilton singled to the left side of the infield and Jobey Hattan laced a single to right center field, advancing Hamilton to second base. Both scored on a double to the left center field fence off the bat of Quickle.

Fairfield took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Faith Miller singled up the middle, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on a single to right field by Carly Sanders.

Quickle was dominating on the mound in the third, fourth and fifth innings, striking out eight consecutive Peebles batters. Peebles put two runners on base in the sixth inning, but Quickle again put out the threat.

The score remained 3-2 as the Lady Lions came to bat in the top of the seventh inning. Senior captain Halle Hamilton led off the inning with a single to left field, but was forced out at second base on a ground ball by Hattan. Quickle doubled to left field advancing Hattan to third base. Emmi Vance blasted a towering sacrifice fly ball to center field to score Hattan. Sydney Sanders then blasted a home run over the center field fence for a two run home run. Miller was safe on an error and scored on a double by Hannah Hamilton to take a 7-2 lead.

Peebles scratched out two more hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, But Quickle would close the door to pick up her eighth victory of the season.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (2 for 3, walk, 1 run), Hattan (1 for 4, 2 runs), Quickle (4 for 4, 4 doubles, 1 run, 2 RBI), Vance (0 for 3, sac fly), Sydney Sanders (1 for 4, home run, 1 run, 2 RBI), Miller (1 for 4, 2 runs), Hannah Hamilton (1 for 4, double, 1 RBI), and Carly Sanders (2 for 4, 1 run).

Quickle (8-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In seven innings of work she gave two runs (both unearned) on four hits and three walks while striking out 12.

Lanie Johnston (5-6) suffered the loss for Peebles. In her seven innings of work she allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and one walk while striking out six.

After a four-city, five-game road trip, Fairfield was to host Fayetteville Thursday, April 28th in another SHAC game.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

