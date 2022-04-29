Fairfield blanks SHAC Div. II leaders

The Fairfield Lady Lions continued their quest for another Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship before a standing room only crowd Thursday at the Fairfield High School Baseball/Softball Complex. Fairfield, the top team in Division I of the conference, faced off against the Fayetteville Lady Rockets, the top team in the SHAC’s Division II. Fairfield dominated the game behind a three-hit shutout by sophomore pitcher Caitlyn Quickle as the Lady Lion bats remain red hot, pounding out 11 hits in the 10-0 victory.

Fairfield improved to 8-0 in the SHAC and 14-2 overall, while Fayetteville fell to 8-2 in the SHAC and 9-5 overall.

The game was as advertised as both teams failed to score in the first and second innings. But Fairfield erupted for five runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, sophomore right fielder Sydney Hooper was safe on an infield hit. Halle Hamilton singled up the middle to advance Hooper to second base. Jobey Hattan then smacked a home run over the center field fence to give the Lady Lions a 3-0 lead. Caitlyn Quickle singled, Emmi Vance singled, and Sydney Sanders doubled down the right field foul line to knock in both Quickle and Vance. Faith Miller was safe on an error, advancing Sydney Sanders to second base. Carly Sanders then singled to center field to drive in Sydney Sanders.

Fairfield scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Halle Hamilton singled, Hattan was hit by a pitch and Quickle was safe on an error to load the bases. Vance then stepped to the plate and hit a mammoth grand slam home run over the left field fence. Sydney Sanders followed with a single up the middle, Miller was safe on an error, and Carly Sanders singled to drive in Sydney Sanders and complete the scoring.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (2 for 3, 2 runs), Hattan (1 for 2, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Quickle (1 for 2, 2 runs), Vance (2 for 3, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBI), Sydney Sanders (2 for 3, double, 1 run, 2 RBI), Miller (1 for 3, ), Carly Sanders (1 for 3, 1 RBI), and Sydney Sanders (1 for 3, 1 run).

Quickle (9-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In five shutout innings she allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Victoria Thompson suffered the loss for Fayetteville. In four innings she gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four.

“The Fairfield Lady Lions had an amazing week sweeping four games in four days and absolutely pounding hit after hit,” Fairfield coach Tom Purtell said. “They also received great pitching from sophomore pitchers Katelyn Chambliss and Caitlyn Quickle.

The Lady Lions return action Monday when they travel to Manchester. They host Lynchburg-Clay Tuesday in a 5 p.m. doubleheader, are at Eastern Brown for a 5 p.m. Wednesday, visit North Adams for a 5 p.m. game Thursday, they host games Saturday against Symmes Valley at 11 a.m. and McDermott Northwest at 1 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

Quickle throws 3-hit shutout; Hattan, Vance homer, drive in 7