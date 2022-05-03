Fairfield still ranked No. 4

The Fairfield Lady Lions are ranked Nov. 4 in Division III this week in third of five weekly polls conducted by the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association.

The entire list appears below with the school name, number of first place votes received and total points:

Division I

1. Anthony Wayne (8) 124

2. Lancaster (2) 108

3. Watkins Memorial (2) 105

4. Austintown Fitch (1) 97

5. Marysville (0 51

6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts (0) 50

7. Lakota West (0) 47

8. Teays Valley (0) 42

9. North Ridgeville (0) 34

10. Lebanon (0) 22

Division II

1. Triway (Wooster) (8) 108

2. Jonathan Alder (3) 100

3. Greenville (1) 84

4. LaGrange Keystone (0) 77

5. John Glenn (0) 76

6. Unioto (0) 60

7. Heath (0) 55

8. Springfield Shawnee (0) 33

9. Buckeye Valley (0) 22

10. Mansfield Madison (0) 19

Division III

1. Wheelersburg (7) 110

2. Cardington Lincoln (3) 91

3. West Jefferson (1) 68

4. Leesburg Fairfield (0) 60

5. South Range (1) 57

6. Otsego (0) 54

7. Carlisle (0) 37

8. North Union (0) 35

9. Margaretta (0) 34

10. Colonel Crawford (0) 31

Division IV

1. Russia (10) 116

2. Strasburg Franklin (1) 100

3. Mechanicsbug (1) 88

4. Conotton Valley (0) 60

5. Minster (0) 59

6. Bradford (0) 53

7. Hopewell-Loudon (1) 48

8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (0) 39

9. Caldwell (0) 21

10. Covington (0) 20

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_softball-logo.jpg