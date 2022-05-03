FHS run at undefeated SHAC season ends

The Fairfield Lady Lions quest for an undefeated run through the Southern Hills Athletic Conference came to an end Monday on the banks of the Ohio River as they fell to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, 6-5.

Fairfield slipped to 8-1 in the SHAC and 14-3 overall while Manchester improved to 8-2 in the SHAC and 12-3 overall.

Manchester took advantage of five Lady Lion errors to score five unearned runs in the game. Fairfield gave up four unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning and another unearned run in the bottom of the third inning to fall behind 5-0.

Fairfield scored its first run in the top of the fourth inning, but Manchester added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it a 6-1 contest.

The Lady Lions never gave up and mounted a rally in the top of the sixth inning. Halle Hamilton led off the inning with a single up the middle. Following an out, Caitlyn Quickle singled past the shortstop as Halle Hamilton advanced to third base. Emmi Vance singled to right field to score Halle Hamilton. Sydney Sanders singled to center field to score Gwen Cox running for Quickle. Faith Miller ripped a line drive single to right center field to drive home Vance. Sydney Sanders scored on a throwing at third base as Miller, representing the tying run, moved to third base. But Miller was stranded at third base as the inning came to an end.

Fairfield failed to score in the seventh inning.

Quickle suffered the loss for the Lady Lions, but deserved a better fate. She gave up only one earned run while striking out eight Lady Greyhound batters. She allowed seven hits and two walks.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (1 for 4, 1 run), Jobey Hattan (0 for 3, hit by pitch, 1 run), Quickle (2 for 3, double, 1 run), Vance (1 for 2, sac fly, 1 run, 2 RBI), Sydney Sanders (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI), Miller (1 for 3, 1 RBI), and Sydney Hooper (0 for 2, walk).

Rylie Young was the winning pitcher for Manchester. In her seven innings in the circle she gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Fairfield Lady Lions were to host a doubleheader Tuesday against Lynchburg-Clay. They are Eastern Brown for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday, host North Adams for a 5 p.m. game Thursday, and on Saturday host Symmes Valley at 11 a.m. and Northwest at 1 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

Lady Lions allow five unearned runs in 6-5 loss to Manchester