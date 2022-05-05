McClain High School golfer Wesley Potts will continue his golfing career next year at Kentucky State University. Potts has been awarded a full academic scholarship to the NCAA Division II school located in Frankfort, Kentucky and will be a member of the varsity golf team. While at McClain, Potts earned first-team All-Southeast District honors and was the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2022. Potts (front, center) is pictured at MHS surrounded by his family, friends and coaches.

McClain High School golfer Wesley Potts will continue his golfing career next year at Kentucky State University. Potts has been awarded a full academic scholarship to the NCAA Division II school located in Frankfort, Kentucky and will be a member of the varsity golf team. While at McClain, Potts earned first-team All-Southeast District honors and was the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2022. Potts (front, center) is pictured at MHS surrounded by his family, friends and coaches. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Potts-Signs.jpg McClain High School golfer Wesley Potts will continue his golfing career next year at Kentucky State University. Potts has been awarded a full academic scholarship to the NCAA Division II school located in Frankfort, Kentucky and will be a member of the varsity golf team. While at McClain, Potts earned first-team All-Southeast District honors and was the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2022. Potts (front, center) is pictured at MHS surrounded by his family, friends and coaches. Submitted photo