The Hillsboro-based second grade AAU basketball team Ballin’ Hard, placed second in the second grade division of the Superhero Slam Tournament held April 22-2 in Franklin at the Kingdom Sports Center. Pictured are (back row, l-r) coaches Brad Haithcock and Nick Fauber; (front row, l-r) Jax Warrington, Grayson Butler, Eli Willian, Lincoln Frazier, LeBron Haithcock, Jack Fauber, Hayden Pitzer, Patrick Daggett and Alex Jamison. Not pictured is Levi Elam.

