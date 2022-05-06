HMS Lady Indians capture FAC crown

The Hillsboro Middle School Lady Indians placed first in the Frontier Athletic Conference meet hosted in Hillsboro on May 2. The Hillsboro boys tied for second place.

Girls team scores were: Hillsboro 164, Greenfield 131, Miami Trace 99, Washington C.H. 98, Jackson 70 and Chillicothe 67.

Boys team scores were: Washington C.H. 148.5, Hillsboro 103.5, Miami Trace 103.5, Jackson 102, Chillicothe 88 and Greenfield 50.5.

Following are the girls individual results for Hillsboro and Greenfield:

100m Dash: 1st – Olivia Covault (H), 5th – Meredith Dietrick (H), 6th – Mylie Lovett (M),

200m Dash: 1st – Olivia Covault (H), 4th – Mylie Lovett (M), 7th – Abigail Marsh (M), 8th – Ryan Wagoner (H)

400m Dash: 1st – Olivia Covault (H), 6th – Paisley Pryor (M), 7th – Larah Henson (M)

800m Run: 1st – Taylor Thoroman (H), 2nd – Jailyn Williams (H), 5th – Kaelin Burchett (M)

1600m Run: 1st – Taylor Thoroman (H) 3rd – Jailyn Williams (H), 8th – Reagan Johnson (M)

100m Hurdles: 1st – Kobie Miles (H), 3rd – Lillie Saunders (M), 5th – Marianne Mycroft (H)

200m Hurdles: 1st – Kobie Miles (H), 2nd – Kamryn Asbury (H), 3rd – Abigail Marsh (M), 4th – Lillie Saunders (M)

4×100 Relay: 1st – Hillsboro (Asbury, Captain, Miles, Dietrick), 3rd – McClain (Saunders, Bergstrom, McGlone, Marsh)

4×200 Relay: 1st – Hillsboro (Evans, Captain, Trefz, Dietrick), 3rd – McClain (Burgess, Roble, Humphrey, Olaker)

4×400 Relay: 2nd – McClain (McGlone, Henson, Bergstrom, Pryor), 5th – Hillsboro (Evans, Rhoades, Swisshelm, Davis)

4×800 Relay: 2nd – Hillsboro (Rhoades, Seeling, Karnes, Williams), 4th – McClain (Hickok, West, Yoakum, Goddard

High Jump: 1st – Mylie Lovett (M), 4th – Chanel Captain (H), 7th – Paisley Pryor (M)

Pole Vault: 1st – Becca Bergstrom (M), 5th – Toree Wareikis (M), 7th – Tylee Davis (H), 8th – Kayla Seeling (H)

Long Jump: 3rd – Adalynn Snyder (M), 5th – Addison Olaker (M), 6th – Ryan Wagoner (H), 7th – Arianna Evans (H)

Shot Put – 1st – Leah Lovett (M), 3rd – Bailey Parson (M), 4th – Reagan Leeth (H), 5th – Allie Roush (H)

Discus – 1st – Bailey Parson (M), 2nd – Leah Lovett (M), 4th – Allie Roush (H), 5th – Reagan Leeth (H)

Following are the boys individual results for Hillsboro and Greenfield:

100m Dash: 6th – Mason Dumpert (H), 7th – Creed Davis (M)

200m Dash: 3rd – Jeven Hochstuhl (H), 4th – Ethan Eakins (M)

400m Dash: 3rd – Jeven Hochstuhl (H)

800m Run: 1st – Ryan Howland (H), 5th – Creed Davis (M), 7th – Cooper Swope (H)

1600m Run: 1st – Ryan Howland (H), 5th – Cooper Swope (H), 8th – Dartanyen Stoval (M)

110m Hurdles: 6th – Ethan Eakins (M), 7th – Mathias Hostetler (H)

200m Hurdles: 2nd – Ethan Eakins (M), 8th – Mathias Hostetler (H)

4×100 Relay: 4th – McClain (Bell, Dennis, Bishop, Vangundy), 5th – Hillsboro (Jurkovac, Sodikin-Reese, Pitts, Steward)

4×200 Relay: 4th – McClain (Bell, Dennis Beatty, Vangundy), 6th – Hillsboro (Rodgers, Hottinger, Shepard, Steward)

4×400 Relay: 3rd – Hillsboro (Hostetler, Pitts, Swope, Howland), 6th – McClain (Vangundy, Robbins, Dennis, Cummins)

4×800 Relay: 4th – McClain (Douglas, Stoval, Custis, Cummins)

High Jump: 2nd – Mason Dumpert (H), tie 5th – Jeven Hochstuhl (H)

Long Jump: 4th – Mason Dumpert (H)

Shot Put: 2nd – Griffin Hawk (H), tie 5th -Andrew Roeder (M), 8th – Kaleb Fryer (M)

Discus: 1st – Griffin Hawk (H), 2nd – JaHari Pitts (H), 4th – Andrew Roeder (M)

Information for story was provided by Darci Miles, Hillsboro High School.

The Hillsboro Middle School track and field team is pictured with its 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference championship plaque. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_HMS-Track.jpg The Hillsboro Middle School track and field team is pictured with its 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference championship plaque. Submitted photo

Hillsboro boys 2nd, McClain girls 2nd, McClain boys 6th