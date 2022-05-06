Fairfield girls thump North Adams, 13-1

The Fairfield Lady Lions beat the North Adams Lady Devils, 13-1, Thursday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex.

Fairfield improved to 9-1 in the SHAC and 15-3 overall, while North Adams fell to 0-12 in the SHAC and 0-13 overall.

The Fairfield Athletic Department honored senior captain Halle Hamilton, along with senior baseball players Hunter Burns and Jacob Morgan. Halle Hamilton has been a four-year varsity starter at second base for the Fairfield Lady Lions. She graduates as one of the best leadoff hitters in program history.

The Lady Lions took another step forward in their pursuit of yet another Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship. Katelyn Chambliss was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Lions. After a one out single by Morgan Shupert in the top of the first inning, Chambliss proceeded to strike out the next two batters to end the threat.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Lions offense showed how explosive it can be. With two outs and no one on base, Caitlyn Quickle laced a base hit to left field and Hannah Hamilton followed with another single. Carly Sanders then stepped to the plate and blasted a home run over the right center field fence to give Fairfield an early 3-0 lead.

Fairfield followed with two more runs in the bottom of the second inning on a base on balls to Addison Bales and singles by Halle Hamilton and Jobey Hattan.

The Lady Lions erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Carly Sanders singled to center field, and Chambliss followed with a sacrifice bunt that advanced Sanders clear to third base. Bales tripled to the fence in right field, Jayden Howard walked, Gwen Cox walked, Halle Hamilton tripled, Hattan singled, Caitlyn Quickle singled, Hannah Hamilton was safe on an error, and Carly Sanders singled.

North Adams scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning that completed the scoring.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions were: Halle Hamilton (2 for 4, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Hattan (2 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI), Quickle (2 for 3, 2 runs), Carly Sanders (3 for 3, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBI), Chambliss (1 for 1, sac fly), Bales (1 for 2, triple, walk, 2 runs), Howard (0 for 2, walk, 1 run), and Cox (1 for 2, walk, 1 run).

Chambliss (6-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In five innings she allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

Kaylee Tumbleson (0-13) suffered the loss for North Adams. In four innings she allowed 13 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits and four walks while striking out three.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, a Fairfield softball coach.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Fairfield-Red-Lions-pic-1.jpg

Lady Lion senior captain Halle Hamilton honored in pregame ceremony