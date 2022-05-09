McClain High School’s Andrew Potts slides in safely during the Tigers 10-0 non-conference victory last week over East Clinton at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. Also pictured is East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis. After another 11-8 non-conference victory over Peebles the following day, McClain stood at 2-8 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 10-13 overall.

