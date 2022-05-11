Fairfield tourney tickets on sale

The Fairfield Lady Lions softball team will host the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a Division III sectional championship game.

It is an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) tournament contest and all tickets must be purchased online. Tickets are on sale at ohsaa.org/tickets. Go to softball, Division III, Region 11, Unioto 2, Leesburg Fairfield v. Winchester Eastern Brown. You can also search events at the top of the page — type in Leesburg Fairfield and the game will show up.

Tickets are $8 until three hours before game time, then the price is $10.

Regular season passes are not valid for tournament games.

Submitted by Tony Williams, Fairfield athletic director.