Fairfield girls ranked No. 6

The results from the fourth of five statewide polls from the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association are listed below. Teams in the poll are listed by rank, school name, number of first place votes and total points.

Division I

1. Anthony Wayne 8 124

2. Lancaster 4 118

3. Watkins Memorial 0 97

4. Austintown Fitch 1 91

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts 0 59

6. Teays Valley 0 57

7. Lakota West 0 52

8. Marysville 0 46

9. North Ridgeville 0 18

10. New Philadelphia 0 15

Division II

1. Triway (Wooster) 8 112

2. Jonathan Alder 3 107

3. Greenville 1 94

4. John Glenn 0 75

5. LaGrange Keystone 0 69

6. Unioto 0 55

7. Heath 0 49

8. Springfield Shawnee 0 35

9. Buckeye Valley 0 27

10. Mansfield Madison 0 15

Division III

1. Wheelersburg 6 110

2. Cardington Lincoln 3 99

3. South Range 3 74

4. Otsego 0 71

5. West Jefferson 0 68

6. Leesburg Fairfield 0 56

7. Carlisle 0 44

8. Margaretta 0 41

9. North Union 0 38

10. Coldwater 0 20

Division IV

1. Russia 8 111

2. Strasburg Franklin 2 108

3. Mechanicsbug 2 96

4. Bradford 0 70

5. Conotton Valley 0 59

6. Minster 0 49

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 0 48

8. Hopewell-Loudon 0 46

9. Caldwell 0 27

10. Covington 0 17

