Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Harrison Burge has signed to play soccer at Heidelberg University. Burge was four-year letter winner at Lynchburg-Clay. He was named honorable mention All-Southeast District (2020) and second-team All-Southeast District (2021). During his four years at Lynchburg-Clay, the Mustangs won four Southern Hills Athletic Conference championships (three of them with undefeated conference records), three sectional championships and two district championships. Pictured with Harrison (front, center) are his Lynchburg-Clay soccer coach, Jason West (back), and his parents, Dorothy and Harold Burge. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_HBurgeHeidelberg2022coach.jpg Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Harrison Burge has signed to play soccer at Heidelberg University. Burge was four-year letter winner at Lynchburg-Clay. He was named honorable mention All-Southeast District (2020) and second-team All-Southeast District (2021). During his four years at Lynchburg-Clay, the Mustangs won four Southern Hills Athletic Conference championships (three of them with undefeated conference records), three sectional championships and two district championships. Pictured with Harrison (front, center) are his Lynchburg-Clay soccer coach, Jason West (back), and his parents, Dorothy and Harold Burge. Submitted photo