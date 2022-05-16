Hillsboro trio 6th in state

Three Hillsboro FFA members participated in the Ag Mechanical Engineering CDE state contest at the Ohio State FFA Convention on May 5 and brought home a sixth-place finish.

In January, Bryce Parsons, Zackery Carter and Brayden Lane submitted their proposal for their blueprints of a garden tool organizer, and made it in the top 12 in the state. They qualified for the in-person competition at the state convention.

In this CDE, students perform mechanical skills necessary to pursue career opportunities in the agricultural industry. They learn and apply technical knowledge and skills related to electrical and hydraulic systems and metallurgy in relation to hot and cold metals. Additionally, students apply skill components of metal fabrication applicable to the agricultural industry.

Throughout the competition, students learn critical site and personal safety as well as communication and leadership skills.

During the state convention, the members had three hours to build their project correctly and safely. After the project was completed, they had to take a 50-question quiz about ag mechanical engineering.

Submitted by Riley Stratton, Hillsboro FFA vice president.

Pictured (l-r) are the three Hillsboro FFA Members that participated in the state CDE, Brayden Lane, Bryce Parsons and Zackery Carter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_FFA-pic-1.jpg Pictured (l-r) are the three Hillsboro FFA Members that participated in the state CDE, Brayden Lane, Bryce Parsons and Zackery Carter. Submitted photo