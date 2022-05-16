McClain 2nd, 3rd; Hillsboro 3rd, 4th

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference track meet concluded Thursday, May 12 on a bright, sunny day at McClain High School.

In the end, the Chillicothe Cavaliers prevailed, winning the boys’ meet with 151 points and the girls’ meet with 141.5 points.

In the girls’ meet, Miami Trace was second with 133 points, followed by McClain with 117 points, Hillsboro with 102.5, Jackson with 80 and Washington with 77.

It was a very close battle for second place in the boys’ meet, with McClain scoring 118 points, Hillsboro tallying 116 and Miami Trace finishing with 113 points. Jackson was fifth with 91 points and Washington was sixth with 61 points.

For the boys, McClain won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

For the girls, McClain won the 4 x 100-meter relay.

Washington’s Madison Hayes won the 1600 and 3200-meter events. Hayes broke Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe’s record from a year ago (12:11.20) with a time of 12:08.09.

Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler won the long jump with a new conference record distance of 16’ 11”. The one-year-old record was 16’ 0” by Paige Huggins of Chillicothe.

Eden Edenfield of Hillsboro won the pole vault and 200-meter dash.

Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won the 400-meter dash and D.J. Frost of McClain won the 800-meters.

Seth Wise of McClain won the 110-meter hurdles.

Max Eikenberry of McClain won the high jump with teammate Braden Wright placing second.

McClain’s Chris Starkey won the shot put and Derek Whitt of Hillsboro won the discus throw.

Following are the girls results for McClain and Hillsboro:

100-meter dash — Iva Easter, Mc, 1st, 13.04; Eden Edenfield, H, 2nd, 13.06; Luca Matesic, Mc, 5th, 13.53; Allison Browning, H, 8th, 13.93

200-meter dash — Eden Edenfield, H, 1st, 26.66; Iva Easter, Mc, 5th, 27.93; Allison Browning, H, 8th, 29.10

400-meter dash — Iva Easter, Mc, 4th, 1:05.90

800-meter run — Bree Bailey, H, 3rd, 2:37.99; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 5th, 2:44.39; Brooklyn Minton, H, 7th, 2:45.55; Hailey Legge, Mc, 12th, 3:19.47

1600-meter run — Bree Bailey, H, 3rd, 5:52.28; Ramsey Haines, H, 7th, 6:04.02; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 8th, 6:13.12

3200-meter run — Ramsey Haines, H, 4th, 13:33.30; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 6th, 14:06.35; Brooklyn Lucarello, H, 8th, 14:22.56

100-meter hurdles — Brenna Wright, Mc, 2nd, 17.00; Bre Karnes, H, 7th, 18.39; Kiersten Steele, H, 8th, 18.72

300-meter hurdles — Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 1st, 47.37; Brenna Wright, Mc, 6th, 52.76

4 x 100-meter relay — McClain, 1st, 52.10 (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Iva Easter); Hillsboro, 3rd, 53.93 (Kelsey Gilkison, Sinai Roberts, Kiersten Steele, Allison Browning)

4 x 200-meter relay — McClain, 2nd, 1:50.39 (Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jeff, Brenna Wright, Ryan Butterbaugh); Hillsboro, 6th, 1:57.91 (Bre Karnes, Kelsey Gilkison, Rylie Scott, Sinai Roberts)

4 x 400-meter relay — Hillsboro, 5th, 4:35.59 (Rylie Scott, Gracie Thoroman, Sinai Roberts, Bree Bailey); McClain, 6th, 4:42.15 (Kaitlyn Jeff, Anna Eikenberry, Madalyn Griffin, Katrina Sturgeon)

4 x 800-meter relay — Hillsboro, 2nd, 10:58.06 (Brooklynn Minton, Gracie Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey); McClain, 5th, 11:57.52 (Katrina Sturgeon, Brooklyn Baldwin, Hailey Legge, Rachelle Priest)

High jump — Eden Edenfield, H, 2nd, 4’ 8”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 3rd, 4’ 6”; Riley Barton, H, tie 6th, 4’ 4”; Lexi Jones, Mc, 10th, 4’ 2”

Pole vault — Eden Edenfield, H, 1st, 8’ 6”; Allison Browning, H, 5th, 7’ 0”; Katie Cook, Mc, 6th, 7’ 0”; Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 8th, 6’ 0”

Long jump — Riley Barton, H, 5th, 14’ 10 1/2”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 6th, 14’ 10”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 8th, 14’ 2”

Shot put — Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 35’ 9”; Anne-Marie Ogden, H, 5th, 28’ 7 1/2”; Peyton Bayless, H, 9th, 23’ 11”

Discus throw —Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 119’ 7”; Abby Mustard, Mc, 4th, 89’ 7”; Peyton Bayless, H, 6th, 72’ 7”

Boys results for McClain and Hillsboro:

100-meter dash — Brandon King, Mc, 2nd, 11.55; Anthony Richards, H, 4th, 11.59; Seth Wise, Mc, 7th, 11.77

200-meter dash — Anthony Richards, H, 2nd, 23.25; Brandon King, Mc, 4th, 23.52; Braden Wright, Mc, 7th, 24.75

400-meter dash — Anthony Richards, H, 1st, 51.01; Braden Wright, Mc, 8th, 1:03.12

800-meter run — D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 2:05.50; Andrew Newland, Mc, 3rd, 2:09.16; Tate Davis, H, 5th, 2:14.42; Nick Turner, H, 12th, 2:36.80

1600-meter run — Corbin Winkle, H, 2nd, 4:58.77; Nick Turner, H, 7th, 5:03.99; Garett George, Mc, 9th, 5:08.03; Cameron Snavely, Mc, 10th, 5:22.38

3200-meter run — Corbin Winkle, H, 2nd, 10:55.64; Garett George, Mc, 9th, 13:15.26

110-meter hurdles — Seth Wise, Mc, 1st, 15.70

300-meter hurdles — Tristan Wingo, C, 1st, 41.94; Cameron Smart, H, 4th, 43.34; Seth Wise, Mc, 6th, 44.38

4 x 100-meter relay — McClain, 2nd, 44.54 (Brandon King, Max Eikenberry, Seth Wise, Braden Wright); Hillsboro, 6th, 47.40 (Austin Bledsoe, Keahi Mhanna, Tyler Ferrell, Dominic Smart)

4 x 200-meter relay — McClain, 4th, 1:38.65 (Brandon King, Drayden Jett, Cole Hargett, Gavin Warren); Hillsboro, 6th, 1:40.30 (Keahi Mhanna, Cameron Smart, Tyler Ferrell, Dominic Smart)

4 x 400-meter relay — Hillsboro, 4th, 3:45.19 (Nick Turner, Tate Davis, Tyler Ferrell, Cameron Smart); McClain, 5th, 3:50.63 (Drayden Jett, Cole Hargett, Max Eikenberry, D.J. Frost)

4 x 800-meter relay — McClain, 1st, 8:40.62 (Mason Reichman, D.J. Frost, Andrew Newland, Luke Bliss); Hillsboro, 2nd, 8:44.08 (Nick Turner, Cameron Smart, Tate Davis, Corbin Winkle)

High jump — Max Eikenberry, Mc, 1st, 6’ 0”; Braden Wright, Mc, 2nd, 5’ 10”; Jack Wagoner, H, 6th, 5’ 6”

Pole vault — Wesley Bailey, H, tie 2nd, 9’ 6”; Jackson Crago, Mc, 5th, 9’ 6”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 8th, 8’ 6”; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 9th, 8’ 6”

Long jump — Anthony Richards, H, 1st, 21’ 5”; Jack Wagoner, H, 4th, 19’ 2 1/2”; Max Eikenberry, Mc, 5th, 18’ 11 1/2”; Cole Hargett, Mc, 9th, 18’ 1”

Shot put — Chris Starkey, Mc, 1st, 47’ 4 1/2”; Derek Whitt, H, 2nd, 44’ 6 1/2”; Ayden Clemons, H, 8th, 40’ 4 1/2”; Emerson Yates, Mc, 9th, 39’ 9”

Discus throw — Derek Whitt, H, 1st, 128’ 4”; Michael Stevenson, Mc, 4th, 119’ 2”; Robbie Wise, Mc, 6th, 116’ 10”; Ayden Clemons, H, 8th, 111’ 11”

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro’s Riley Barton placed fifth in the long jump at the Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hilols-girl-lj-FAC-5-12-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Riley Barton placed fifth in the long jump at the Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championships. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Lily Barnes was the girls shot put champion at the Frontier Athletic Conference championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Lily-Barnes-Mc-FAC-5-10-2022.jpg McClain’s Lily Barnes was the girls shot put champion at the Frontier Athletic Conference championships. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Pictured in the boys 100-meter finals (l-r) are Josh Hutchinson, Jackson; Miles Lewis, Chillicothe; Anthony Richards, Hillsboro; Rocky Jones, Washington; Mason Coffman, Washington; Brandon King, McClain; Jadon Rowe, Miami Trace and Seth Wise, McClain. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Boys-100-finals-FAC-5-12-2022.jpg Pictured in the boys 100-meter finals (l-r) are Josh Hutchinson, Jackson; Miles Lewis, Chillicothe; Anthony Richards, Hillsboro; Rocky Jones, Washington; Mason Coffman, Washington; Brandon King, McClain; Jadon Rowe, Miami Trace and Seth Wise, McClain. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Competitors in the 100-meter finals race to the line at the FAC meet Thursday at McClain High School. Pictured (l-r) are Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Iva Easter, McClain; Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro; Kaelin Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Kierstyn Mitchell, Washington and Savannah Knapp, Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Girls-100-m-finals-FAC-5-12-2022.jpg Competitors in the 100-meter finals race to the line at the FAC meet Thursday at McClain High School. Pictured (l-r) are Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Iva Easter, McClain; Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro; Kaelin Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Kierstyn Mitchell, Washington and Savannah Knapp, Chillicothe. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest