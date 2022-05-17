Fairfield No. 6 in final poll

The results of the fifth and final 2022 statewide poll from the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association in shown below. Highland County’s Fairfield Lady Lions remain ranked No. 6 in Division III this week.

Teams are listed below by their ranking in each division along with the number of first place votes they received and the total poll points:

Division I

1. Anthony Wayne 10 127

2. Lancaster 2 113

3. Watkins Memorial 0 102

4. Austintown Fitch 1 87

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts 0 60

6. Teays Valley 0 59

7. Lakota West 0 53

8. Marysville 0 38

9. North Ridgeville 0 22

10. New Philadelphia 0 19

Division II

1. Triway (Wooster) 7 111

2. Jonathan Alder 5 102

3. Greenville 0 93

4. John Glenn 0 77

5. LaGrange Keystone 0 72

6. Heath 0 51

7. Springfield Shawnee 0 30

8. Unioto 0 27

9. Mansfield Madison 0 25

10. (tie) Buckeye Valley 0 13

10. (tie) Lexington 0 13

Division III

1. Wheelersburg 8 115

2. Cardington Lincoln 1 92

3. Otsego 0 79

4. South Range 3 71

5. West Jefferson 0 64

6. Leesburg Fairfield 0 53

7. (tie) Carlisle 0 41

7. (tie) Margaretta 0 41

9. North Union 0 40

10. Coldwater 0 20

Division IV

1. Russia 8 114

2. Strasburg Franklin 2 104

3. Mechanicsbug 2 98

4. Conotton Valley 0 65

5. Bradford 0 64

6. Minster 0 52

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 0 48

8. Hopewell-Loudon 0 37

9. Caldwell 0 34

10. Covington 0 11