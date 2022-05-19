Lady Mambas headed to national tournament

Lady Mambas AAU Basketball Team To Compete for a National Championship in Virginia Beach, VA!
The fifth grade Lady Mambas AAU team based in Hillsboro had a successful weekend placing first in the Buckeye Storm Classic Tournament in Portsmouth. This tournament win qualified the team to play in the Virginia Beach National Championship June 22-26.
Pool play at Portsmouth was Saturday with the Lady Mambas recording a 39-21 victory over Buckeye Storm 2029 and a 37-0 win over Buckeye Storm 2030. Sunday was tournament play with a 44-5 win over Buckeye Storm 2030 and a championship win of 41-21 over Buckeye Storm 2029.
The team is ranked third among all the teams heading to nationals, according to a press release, and its overall season record stands at 18-6.
If you would like to help sponsor the Lady Mambas’ trip to the national tournament, contact coach Derrik Haithcock at 937-205-2433 or parent Kara Juillerat 937-205-5174.
Submitted by Kara Juillerat.