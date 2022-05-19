Lady Mambas headed to national tournament

Lady Mambas AAU Basketball Team To Compete for a National Championship in Virginia Beach, VA!

The fifth grade Lady Mambas AAU team based in Hillsboro had a successful weekend placing first in the Buckeye Storm Classic Tournament in Portsmouth. This tournament win qualified the team to play in the Virginia Beach National Championship June 22-26.

Pool play at Portsmouth was Saturday with the Lady Mambas recording a 39-21 victory over Buckeye Storm 2029 and a 37-0 win over Buckeye Storm 2030. Sunday was tournament play with a 44-5 win over Buckeye Storm 2030 and a championship win of 41-21 over Buckeye Storm 2029.

The team is ranked third among all the teams heading to nationals, according to a press release, and its overall season record stands at 18-6.

If you would like to help sponsor the Lady Mambas’ trip to the national tournament, contact coach Derrik Haithcock at 937-205-2433 or parent Kara Juillerat 937-205-5174.

Submitted by Kara Juillerat.

Pictured (l-r) are Lady Mambas head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayonna Kibler, Jayla Haithcock, Ava Priest, Kenley Juillerat, Emmalee Young, Taelyn Shriver, Hayden Rideout, Libby Webster, Jayden Hatfield, Maddie Easter and assistant coach Aleesha Shriver. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Mambas.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Lady Mambas head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayonna Kibler, Jayla Haithcock, Ava Priest, Kenley Juillerat, Emmalee Young, Taelyn Shriver, Hayden Rideout, Libby Webster, Jayden Hatfield, Maddie Easter and assistant coach Aleesha Shriver. Submitted photo