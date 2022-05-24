Division II district track and field results

Several Hillsboro and McClain athletes advanced to the regional meet with top four finishes last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet held in Washington C.H.

The top four individuals or relay teams in each event move on to the regional, while the top eight in each event placed.

Boys team scores were: Unioto 79, Zane Trace 69, Portsmouth 68, Logan Elm 63.5, Waverly 56, McDermott Northwest 46.5, Hillsboro 46, McClain 44, Washington 38.5, Wheelersburg 29, Piketon 29, Minford 27.5, Westfall 25, Circleville 20, Portsmouth West 16 and Eastern Brown 3.

Girls team scores were: Circleville 121, Unioto 104, McClain 71.5, Logan Elm 65, Washington 57, Westfall 56, Waverly 51, Wheelersburg 48, Hillsboro 40, McDermott Northwest 21, Minford 10, Eastern Brown 9 and Portsmouth 7.5.

Following is a list of the Hillsboro and McClain athletes who placed in each event:

GIRLS

3200 Relay — 3rd, Hillsboro — Thoroman, Minton, Haines, Bailey — 11:07.77.

100 Hurdles — 3rd, Brenna Wright, McClain, 17.22; 7th, Kiersten Steele, Hillsboro, 18.39.

100 Dash — 2nd, Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro, 13.22; 3rd, Iva Easter, McClain, 13.24.

800 Relay — 2nd, McClain, Matesic, Butterbaugh, Wright, Easter, 1:48.67; 6th, Hillsboro, Karnes, Roberts, Scott, Browning, 1:56.09.

1600 Run — 8th, Bree Bailey, Hillsboro, 5:52.16.

400 Relay — 1st, McClain, Matesic, Butterbaugh, Cook, Easter, 51.30; 3rd, Hillsboro, Gilkison, Browning, Roberts, Edenfield, 52.05.

400 Dash — 6th, Kaitlyn Jett, McClain, 1:06.03.

300 Hurdles — 1st, Ryan Butterbaugh, McClain, 47.83; 6th, Brenna Wright, McClain, 51.49.

800 Dash — 8th, Bree Bailey, Hillsboro, 2:41.95.

200 Dash — 3rd, Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro, 27.10.

3200 Run — 8th, Ramsey Haines, Hillsboro, 14:20.68.

1600 Relay — 4th, McClain, Easter, Matesic, Butterbaugh, Jett, 4:26.92.

Shot Put — 3rd, Lily Barnes, McClain, 33’ 6½”.

Discus — 2nd, Lily Barnes, McClain, 116’ 1”; 7th, Abby Mustard, McClain, 89’ 4”.

High Jump — 5th, Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro, 4’ 8”; 6th, Anna Eikenberry, McClain, 4’ 6”.

Long Jump — 7th, Riley Barton, Hillsboro, 15’ 1¾”.

Pole Vault — tie 7th, Katie Cook, McClain, 6’ 0”.

BOYS

3200 Relay — 5th, McClain — Bliss, Frost, Newland, Reichman, 8:58.75; 7th, Hillsboro — Turner, Davis, Winkle, Smart, 9:09.01.

110 Hurdles — 1st, Seth Wise, McClain, 15.47.

100 Hurdles — 3rd, Brandon King, McClain, 11.66.

800 Relay — 7th, Hillsboro, Mhanna, Burns, Ferrell, Smart, 1:37.03.

1600 Run — 8th, Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro, 5:07.34.

400 Relay — 1st, McClain, King, Eikenberry, Wise, Wright, 44.39; 6th, Hillsboro, Mhanna, Bledsoe, Ferrell, Smart, 46.62.

300 Hurdles — 6th, Cameron Smart, Hillsboro, 45.12.

800 Dash — 8th, DJ Frost, McClain, 2:08.38.

200 Dash — 1st, Anthony Richards, Hillsboro, 23.36; 7th, Brandon King, McClain, 24.48.

1600 Relay — 3rd, Hillsboro, Turner, Smart, Ferrell, Richards, 3:36.41.

Discus — 5th, Derek Whitt, Hillsboro, 130’ 2”.

Shot Put — 3rd, Derek Whitt, Hillsboro, 46’ 7¼”; 7th, Chris Starkey, McClain, 43’ 5¼”.

Pole Vault — 8th, Wesley Bailey, Hillsboro, 9’ 6”.

Long Jump — 2nd, Anthony Richards, Hillsboro, 21’ 0¼”.

High Jump — 3rd, Braden Wright, McClain, 6’ 0”; 6th, Max Eikenberry, McClain, 5’ 10”.

McClain’s 4 x 100 boys relay team won the district title. Pictured (l-r) are Brandon King, Max Eikenberry, Seth Wise and Braden Wright. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Mc-boys-4-x-1-Dist-champs-5-21-2022.jpg McClain’s 4 x 100 boys relay team won the district title. Pictured (l-r) are Brandon King, Max Eikenberry, Seth Wise and Braden Wright. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Brooklyn Minton and Bree Bailey compete in the 800 meters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Brooklyn-Minton-Bree-Bailey-800.jpg Hillsboro’s Brooklyn Minton and Bree Bailey compete in the 800 meters. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest The McClain girls 4 x 100-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter won the district. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_McClain-4-x-1-Dist-champs-5-21-2022.jpg The McClain girls 4 x 100-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter won the district. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Rylie Scott and Allison Browning exchange a relay baton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Scott-Browning-Hills-4-x-2-5-21-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Rylie Scott and Allison Browning exchange a relay baton. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Cameron Smart runs the300-meter hurdles. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Cameron-Smart-Hills-300-5-21-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Cameron Smart runs the300-meter hurdles. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Bree Bailey runs the 1600 meters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Bree-Bailey-1600-5-21-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Bree Bailey runs the 1600 meters. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain runners make an exchange in the 4 x 100-meter dash. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Mc-boys-4-x-1-exchange-5-21-2022-1-1-.jpg McClain runners make an exchange in the 4 x 100-meter dash. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s boys 4 x 400-meter relay team placed third to advance to the regionals. Pictured (l-r) are Nick Turner, Cameron Smart, Tyler Ferrell and Anthony Richards. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hills-boys-4-x-4-5-21-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s boys 4 x 400-meter relay team placed third to advance to the regionals. Pictured (l-r) are Nick Turner, Cameron Smart, Tyler Ferrell and Anthony Richards. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

McClain’s Butterbaugh, Wise; Hillsboro’s Richards claim individual titles