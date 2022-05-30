Grow! Golf Outing

Grow! Highland County will host its annual golf outing on Friday, July 8 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Proceeds from the outing allow Grow! to support its initiatives of providing free services to local entrepreneurs and businesses. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the shot-gun start at 9 a.m. The tournament features 18 holes, breakfast, an awards ceremony, and lunch. There will be a silent auction throughout the day. Participants will be able to enter various competitions for prizes, including hole-in-one, poker run, putting and closest to the pin. Following the tournament there will be an awards ceremony and recognition lunch. Registration is $300 for a team of four golfers. Sponsorships are also available for the event starting at $100 for a hole sponsorship. For questions or to register, call Tracy Evans, Grow! facilitator, at 937-763-1695.