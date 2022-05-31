County sends 7 to state track meet

Seven Highland County athletes have qualified to compete in this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships in Columbus after finishing in the top four in their respective events at the regionals last week.

The state meet will be held June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Stadium on the Ohio State University campus.

The seven qualifiers include Whiteoak senior Lydia Kittner in Division III in both the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. Kittner was the only regional champion from Highland County, taking first place in the 400 meters in a time of 58.67. She also placed in all four events she entered at the district — first place in the 400 meters, fourth place in the 100 meters, and seventh place in both the 200 meters and long jump.

In Division II, Hillsboro senior Anthony Richards took second in the long jump with a leap of 21-7.5 and also placed sixth in the 200 meter dash.

Back in Division III, Whiteoak sophomore Weston Blair placed third in the 800 meters in a time of 1:58.09.

And in Division II, the McClain 4 x 100-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter took fourth place in a time of 51.30. They cost the Hillsboro 4 x 100-meter relay team a spot at the state tournament after the Lady Indians finished in fifth in a time of 51.63.

The top four competitors in each event at the regional move on to the state meet, while the top eight finishers place and earn team points.

Following is a list of all those from Highland County who placed at their respective regional meets:

DIVISION II

Girls

100 Dash — 8th — Iva Easter (12) McClain, 13.29.

800 Relay — 7th — McClain (Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Brenna Wright, Iva Easter), 1:50.61.

400 Relay — 4th — McClain (Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook, Iva Easter), 51.30; 5th, Hillsboro (Kelsey Gilkison, Allison Browning, Sinai Roberts, Eden Edenfield), 51.63.

300 Hurdles — 8th — Ryan Butterbaugh (11) McClain, 48.27.

200 Dash — 8th — Eden Edenfield (12) Hillsboro, 27.13.

1600 Relay — 7th — McClain (Iva Easter, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Kaitlyn Jett, 4:26.80.

Boys

110 Hurdles — 7th — Seth Wise (12) McClain, 15.74.

400 Relay — 7th — McClain (Brandon King, Max Eikenberry, Seth Wise, Braden Wright) 44.56.

200 Dash — 6th — Anthony Richards (12) Hillsboro, 22.78.

High Jump — 7th — Braden Wright (12 )McClain, 6‑00.

Long Jump — 2nd — Anthony Richards (12) Hillsboro, 21‑07.5

DIVISION III

Girls

100 Dash — 4th — Lydia Kittner (12) Whiteoak, 12.78.

400 Dash — 1st — Lydia Kittner (12) Whiteoak, 58.67.

300 Hurdles — 8th — Avery Teeters (10) Fairfield, 49.57.

200 Dash — 5th — Lydia Kittner (12) Whiteoak, 26.61.

1600 Relay — 7th, Fairfield (Avery Teeters, Kennedy Zink, Hallie Haines, Faith Donley) 4:21.42.

Long Jump — 7th — Lydia Kittner (12) Whiteoak, 14‑11.00.

Shot Put — 5th — Paris Priest (11) Fairfield, 34‑05.00.

Boys

3200 Relay — 8th — Whiteoak (Weston Blair, Landen Eyre, Evan Deatley, Wade Evans) 8:39.551.

800 Relay — 5th — Whiteoak (Tyler Wessner, David Kennedy, Taylor Newton, Bryce Bailey) 1:33.53.

1600 Run — 7th — Landen Eyre (9) Whiteoak, 4:34.98.

300 Hurdles — 7th — Reese Teeters (12) Fairfield, 42.08.

800 Dash — 3rd — Weston Blair (10) Whiteoak, 1:58.09.

200 Dash — 7th — Bryce Bailey (12) Whiteoak 23.67.

McClain’s 4 x 100-relay team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter qualified for the state meet by taking fourth place at last week’s regional meet. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_McClain-State-qualifying-4-x-1-5-28-2022.jpg McClain’s 4 x 100-relay team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter qualified for the state meet by taking fourth place at last week’s regional meet. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards (right), here running the 200-meter dash, qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the long jump with a leap of 21-7.5. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Anthony-Richards-200-Reg-5-28-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards (right), here running the 200-meter dash, qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the long jump with a leap of 21-7.5. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Eden Edenfield (right) finished eighth in the 200 meters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Eden-Edenfield-200-Reg-5-28-2022-.jpg Hillsboro’s Eden Edenfield (right) finished eighth in the 200 meters. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain 4 x 100-meter relay team members Seth Wise hands to Braden Wright at the regional meet. The team finished in seventh place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Braden-Wright-Seth-Wise-4-x-1-exchange-Reg-5-28-2022.jpg McClain 4 x 100-meter relay team members Seth Wise hands to Braden Wright at the regional meet. The team finished in seventh place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Whiteoak’s Kittner claims regional title, places in four events